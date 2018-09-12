PUNXSUTAWNEY 23, BROOKVILLE 21
Score by Quarters
Punxsy;7;7;6;3;-;23
Brookville;0;14;0;7;-;21
First Quarter
P - Max London 20 pass from Dylan Ishman (Alex Gianvito kick), 6:57.
Second Quarter
B - Cabe Park 43 run (Donavan Hoffman kick), 6:48.
P - Max London 12 pass from Dylan Ishman (Gianvito kick), 3:55.
B - Cabe Park 25 run (Hoffman kick), 2:38.
Third Quarter
P - Max London 13 pass from Dylan Ishman (kick failed), 35.1.
Fourth Quarter
B - Tucker Wolfe 10 run (Hoffman kick), 8:11.
P - Gianvito 20 field goal, 1:32.
;P;B
First downs;18;16
Rushes-yards;48-204;44-340
Comp-Att-Int;5-18-1;6-16-1
Passing Yards;83;51
Total Plays-Yards;66-287;60-391
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;4-2
Punts;5-27.8;4-21.5
Penalties-Yards;5-25;8-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Punxsutawney: Conner Giavedoni 16-105, Alex Gianvito 12-73, Dylan Ishman 13-24, Jacob Bellirillo 3-6, Team 4-(-4). Brookville: Tucker Wolfe 20-195, Cabe Park 10-132, Brandon Eppley 6-33, Cole LaBenne 6-13, Nathan Taylor 1-0, Tate Lindermuth 3-(-24), Trenton Gilhousen 1-(-9).
PASSING — Punxsutawney: Dylan Ishman 5-for-18, 83 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int. Brookville: Tate Lindermuth 6-for-16, 51 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Punxsutawney: Max London 4-52, Carter Newcome 1-31. Brookville: Cabe Park 3-32, Kyle MacBeth 3-19.
INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Wyatt Griffin. Punxsutawney: Max London.
SACKS — Punxsutawney: Carter Newcome. Brookville: Marshall Hunt.
KICK RETURNS — Punxsutawney: Max London 1-30, Logan Deats 1-15, Conner Giavendoni 1-0. Brookville: Ian Thrush 3-66.
PUNTING — Punxsutawney: Caleb Kinney 5-139 (long 43). Brookville: Nathan Taylor 4-86 (long 31).
PUNT RETURNS — Punxsutawney: Alex Gianvito 1-10.
C-L 50, KEYSTONE 6
Score by Quarters
C-L;14;12;18;6;—;50
Keystone;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
CL - Ayden Wiles 13 run (Newcomb run), 8:53.
CL - Austin Newcomb 29 run (kick failed), 4:42.
Second Quarter
K - Isaak Jones 19 run (kick failed), 11:51.
CL - Wiles 10 pass from Colby Himes (pass failed), 7:19.
CL - Newcomb 54 pass from Himes (run failed), 5:16.
Third Quarter
CL - Wiles 14 run (kick failed), 8:19.
CL - Newcomb 44 run (kick failed), 3:19.
CL - Wiles 18 run (kick failed), :38.
Fourth Quarter
CL - Trenton Keighley 24 run (kick failed), 1:31.
;CL;K
First downs;25;9
Rushes-yards;46-411;25-30
Comp-Att-Int;5-8-0;8-23-1
Passing Yards;147;91
Total Plays-Yards;54-558;48-121
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;3-1
Punts;2-33.5;6-27.8
Penalties-Yards;10-90;4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clarion-Limestone: Austin Newcomb 16-212, Ayden Wiles 16-145, Colby Himes 3-(-10), Kyle Bottaro 4-21, Jordan Pezzuti 4-16, Trenton Keighley 2-27. Keystone: Nick Weaver 2-6, David Woodie 2-1, Taylor Altman 8-(-4), Isaak Jones 10-55, Team 3-(-28).
PASSING — Clarion-Limestone: Colby Himes 5-of-8 147 yards, 2 TD, 0 Int. Keystone: Isaak Jones 8-of-22 91 yards, 0 TD 0 Int., Gavin Hogue 0-of-1 0 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Clarion-Limestone: Austin Newcomb 3-115, Ayden Wiles 2-32. Keystone: Brandon Kapp 1-13, Hunter Langharst 2-41, Jayden Blazosky 4-32, Keenan Heeter 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS — Clarion-Limestone: Jason Ganoe.
