BROCKWAY 28, BROOKVILLE 25
Score by Quarters
Brookville;6;6;6;7;—;25
Brockway;7;14;7;0;—;28
First Quarter
BV—Addison Singleton 9 pass from Jack Krug (kick failed), 9:58.
BW—Jon Wood 98 kickoff return (Zane Puhala kick), 9:42.
Second Quarter
BW—Jon Wood 62 run (Zane Puhala kick), 11:48.
BV—Cabe Park 15 pass from Tate Lindemuth (kick blocked), 6:33.
BW—Peter Downer 1 run (Zane Puhala kick, 1:33.
Third Quarter
BW—Jon Wood 89 kickoff return (Zane Puhala kick), 11:44.
BV—Cabe Park 29 pass from Tate Lindemuth (run failed), 8:44.
Fourth Quarter
BV—Cabe Park 81 pass from Tate Lindemuth (Donavan Hoffman kick), 10:06.
;BV;BW
First downs;16;15
Rushes-yards;30-143;50-268
Comp-Att-Int;15-28-2;3-9-1
Passing Yards;257;42
Total Plays-Yards;58-400;59-310
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Punts;4-37.0;4-33.0
Penalties-Yards;2-5;11-94
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Tucker Wolfe 12-104, Jack Krug 3-19, Brandon Eppley 5-9, Cole LaBenne 9-18, Cabe Park 1-(-7). Brockway: Tyler Serafini 24-120, Jon Wood 13-112, Peter Downer 11-47, Conner Ford 1-1, Team 1-(-12).
PASSING — Brookville: Jack Krug 4-for-5, 68 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.; Tate Lindemuth 11-for-23, 189 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Ints. Brockway: Peter Downer 3-for-9, 42 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Cabe Park 10-196, Kyle MacBeth 3-21, Addison Singleton 1-9, Ian Thrush 1-31. Brockway: Garrett McClintick 1-24, Conner Ford 1-14, Jon Wood 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Robert Keth. Brockway: Josh Solnosky, Ben Glasl.
SMETHPORT 28, C-L 18
Score by Quarters
Clarion-Limestone;0;12;0;6;—;18
Smethport;8;6;0;14;—;28
First Quarter
S—Logan Christie 25 interception return (Grant Ognen pass to Alex Sanderson), 5:28.
Second Quarter
S—Bryent Johnson 26 pass from Grant Ognen (pass failed), 10:38.
CL—Austin Newcomb 1 run (run failed), 8:18.
CL—Ian Callen 9 pass from Colby Himes (run failed), :13.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Newcomb 1 run (pass failed), 11:55.
S—Nathan Hollowell 17 pass from Ognen (Noah Costa kick), 8:25.
S—Blake Kinner 20 run (Costa kick), 2:08.
;CL;S
First Downs;9;14
Rushes-Yards;33-137;33-121
Passing Yards;130;143
Comp.-Att.-Int.;9-17-2;10-18-0
Total Yardage;267;264
Punts-Average;3-23;5-34.6
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-47;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clarion-Limestone: Austin Newcomb 18-100, Ayden Wiles 7-33, Colby Himes 7-(-2), Kyle Bottaro 1-3. Smethport: Nathan Hollowell 15-63, Grant Ognen 5-(-13), Braedon Johnson 2-9, Alex Sanderson 1-16, Blake Kinner 7-49, Team 3-(-3).
PASSING — Clarion-Limestone: Colby Himes 7-for-17 130 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints. Smethport: Grant Ognen 10-for-18 143 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Clarion-Limestone: Austin Newcomb 3-42, Ayden Wiles 3-66, Ian Callen 1-9, Jason Ganoe 2-13. Smethport: Alex Sanderson 4-48, Bryent Johnson 5-78, Nathan Hollowell 1-17.
INTERCEPTIONS — Smethport: Logan Christie, Braedon Johnson.
