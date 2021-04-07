BROOKVILLE — Starting a season for the first time since 2019 was enough to be singing the praises. Having their track and field season debut in weather that hit Brookville Tuesday afternoon, put things over the top.
And so were the performances for both Brookville squads in what turned out to be a split decision against visiting Punxsutawney on a splendid afternoon that saw the Raiders beat the Chucks, 85-64, and the visitors top the Lady Raiders, 89-60.
Overall, both teams combined to churn out 15 District 9-qualifying performances — 10 for the Raiders and five for the Lady Raiders.
“Ten district qualifiers, all three really and that’s a great start for us,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “We have some work to do, but I was extremely pleased with the effort today. Several kids asked what they could do for the team. That’s such a great feeling to be back at it and have a hard-working group.”
Lady Raiders coach Doug Roseman echoed the enthusiasm.
“This was a lot of fun,” he said. “The kids did really well for the first meet and showed no signs of rust from two years off. The kids deserved the perfect weather we got today.”
The Raiders took firsts in 10 events, led by four-time winner Kyle MacBeth. He won the 200-meter dash (D9 Q of 23.69), javelin (D9 Q of 165 feet, 2 inches) and ran legs on the winning 4x100 relay (45.19) with Chase Palmer, Hunter Geer and Vincent Doan and the winning 4x400 relay (3:46.06) with Garner McMaster, Ian Pete and Calvin Doolittle. Both relays ran D9 qualifying times.
Pete was a triple winner, adding wins in both hurdles in the 110s (17.1) and 300s (43.57), which were both district-qualifying times as well.
Doan and Geer finished 1-2 in the long jump with district-qualifying leaps of 19 feet, 8 1/2 inches and 19 feet, 6 inches respectively. Geer, in his first-ever track meet, also won the high jump with a district-qualifying height of 5 feet, 10 inches. He and Palmer finished 2-3 behind Jack Krug (11.77) in the 100 dash. Palmer was also second behind MacBeth in the 200 dash
The Raiders’ 4x800 relay of McMaster, Jack Gill, Hayden Kramer and Doolittle qualified for districts with a winning time of 9:00.19. Doolittle and Gill finished 2-3 behind Punxsutawney’s Aiden McLaughlin in both the 800 and 1,600 runs.
In the throws, John Colgan was second in the triple jump, Cameron Moore was third in the shot put, and Hunter Smith finished second and third in the discus and javelin respectively.
The Lady Raiders got a four-win day as well from Morgan Monnoyer, the reigning D9 100-meter dash Class 2A champion as a freshman two years ago. She won both the 100 and 200 dashes (13.17 and 27.56) with district-qualifying times, anchored the winning 4x100 relay (D9 Q of 52.01) with Rylee Stancliffe, Emily Martz and Julie Monnoyer and took the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 5 inches.
Stancliffe also won the 300 hurdles (52.76) while Martz won the 400 dash (1:06.12) while also finishing second in the 100 and third in the 200 dashes.
Laynee Sorbin won the pole vault (8 feet) and triple jump (D9 Q of 32 feet, 11 inches) while finishing second in the high jump.
Despite finishing second in the 4x800 relay, the foursome of Amber McAninch, Chloe Smith, Anna Fiscus and Emma Fiscus qualified for districts with a time of 11:19.29. Emma Fiscus was second in the 1,600 run while Sadie Shofestall was third in the 800 run.
Jazmines Sarvey was second in the pole vault while Julie Monnoyer finished third in the triple jump.
Claire Haines was the top thrower for the Lady Raiders, finishing second in the discus, fourth in the shot put and fifth in the javelin.
Both teams travel to Elk County Catholic next Tuesday before hosting a “mini” meet next Saturday.