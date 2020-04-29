For golf enthusiasts and course owners around the area, Monday’s announcement from Harrisburg likely brought a huge sigh of surprising relief.
Governor Tom Wolf announced that some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities were being lifted starting Friday, including golf courses.
As long as they follow updated life-sustaining business guidelines, courses can resume business. That was great news, and somewhat surprising considering that May 8 was the likely earliest time that anything was going to be opened up.
“(With the poor April weather), we didn’t miss much in April. but there’s a pent up demand right now for golf,” Pinecrest Country Club President Mark Powell said. “And just to do something, and with the governor opening things up on Friday, I think we’re going to see an increase in interest. And if you have mowed your grass once, you know that once you do it once it starts growing and it’s growing out there and it’s green, and it looks fantastic.”
Powell said to call Andy Martino at the Pro Shop (849-4666) to make a tee time reservation. He said that the clubhouse will remain closed and the course will follow all of the guidelines to line up with social distancing parameters as we get through the current coronovirus pandemic conditions.
“We’ll follow all of the CDC guidelines handed down to a T and we’ll sanitize all the carts between rounds with the one occupant per cart if they want to use one,” Powell said. “Otherwise we’ll need to enforce the six feet apart rule with social distancing.
“And like always, we’ve always strived to be a friendly atmosphere and a place to come out and enjoy fresh air and sunshine. We’ve all been cooped up now for six weeks and we want to provide a safe environment for everyone to come out and enjoy.”
In further clarification of golf course operation starting Friday, the Governor’s Office released this:
“Beginning May 1, 2020, golf courses operators may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided. Golf carts may be utilized, but must be single occupant only. No employees are allowed for the purposes of facilitating play; however, operations such as landscape maintenance and other ‘services to building and dwellings’ may continue as necessary to prevent deterioration of property condition. Restaurant activity is limited to take-out or delivery only, and use of facilities for banquets or similar gatherings remains prohibited.”
Powell said there will be takeout available from the Pinecrest Pub & Grill as well. Course Superintendent Kurt Becker has been able to work on the grounds during the shutdown and the course indeed is in typical shape for this time of year, perhaps even better considering what hasn’t happened at all yet.
“The condition of the golf course will be exactly what we would hope it would be when we’re ready to play and, according to Kurt, it’s in excellent condition,” Powell said. “We’ve done some early maintenance on our greens. So those are healing nicely and we’ll be ready for the opening on Friday.”
Powell stressed that it’s all about safety and keeping guidelines first.
“We’ll make sure we can follow all the guidelines and the most important thing to us is the safety of our members, guests and staff. That’s the most important. That’s paramount.”
At Clarion Oaks Golf Course, owner/operator Karen Davis is also eager to get going on Friday as well. They’ll be open at 9 a.m. Friday and she said that tee times can be scheduled by calling 226-8888. Walk-ins will be welcome as well.
“We’re just finally happy to be open for the season and it’s a good first step,” Davis said. “But we are still concerned about all of the other small businesses in our area.”