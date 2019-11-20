New season, new facility, new conference and good health.
For the Brookville trio of Keith Ferraro, Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz, it’s a brand-new season literally and in other ways for the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team.
Sunday’s 19-18 loss to George Mason was no doubt a disappointing start to the season, but it’s early and the enthusiasm is still deep enough to stay optimistic.
It’s Ferraro’s sixth season at the helm of the Golden Eagles and he has two of his national qualifiers back in former PIAA champions from Brookville in Zacherl and Ortz.
He didn’t have them very much at all last year, both wrestler’s seasons ending at nearly the same time last December. Zacherl injured his left elbow while Ortz suffered a shoulder injury.
Ortz and Zacherl are starting at 141 and 149 pounds respectively. Two other former Raiders — former state champion Gavin Park and Caleb Hetrick — are also on the roster. Hetrick is a backup at 157 pounds while Park should be cleared for action soon as he recovers from shoulder surgery and is a likely backup at 125 pounds.
The Golden Eagles, formerly an Eastern Wrestling League member, are now a part of the newly-expanded Mid-American Conference. It’s a 14-team setup with all of the former EWL teams now combined with the old MAC teams.
Here are some takeaways from Ferraro, Zacherl and Ortz.
— On starting the season in renovated Tippin Gymnasium, which hadn’t been used since wrestle-offs two years ago. During construction, the Golden Eagles wrestled at Marwick-Boyd Auditorium on campus in a unique stage setup.
“The building is beautiful and amazing as you see, but there, it’s not just the building it’s going well for us,” Ferraro said. “Our administration has never been so supportive of athletics in general. Our president has made it a high priority, and it’s showing in every way on campus. Our athletic director hustles to find new ways to get things done and obviously our talent is as high as it’s ever been so you know, so it’s exciting to think about what our team could do this year but looking forward at the program. It’s a really, really exciting time.
“It legitimizes our NCAA Division I wrestling program. And, you know, it’s really exciting for me to be part of a legitimate college conference. When things get done at the MAC, it’s a very, very systematic organized conference that, you know, quite frankly, is way bigger than wrestling and it’s refreshing to be part of something that it’s that impressive from an organizational standpoint.”
From Zacherl:
“I have the opportunity to wrestle in this building that wouldn’t have ever been possible if I didn’t hurt my elbow, so to me that just seems, I don’t really believe coincidences so I think there’s, there’s a really good sign, you know foreshadowing for something really great that’s about to happen this year.
“And to be in this building, I’ve been this building since the day I started playing sports, you know being a 6-year old. One of my first tournaments ever in wrestling was in this building, and to be here like a totally new renovated place, it’s just amazing to see what they could do with it and how much it’s changed, and just how it seems like an arena now. It’s like a professional building. It’s unreal what they did with this place.”
From Ortz:
“Adding us to the Mac just brings a elevated level of competition that we’ve never really faced before and it gets us closer to that total grind of a Division I schedule. And just to be tested every weekend and week in and week out, that’s what’s great about this.”
— Zacherl, a three-time national qualifier, was heading into what seemed to be his final season last December and an elbow injury looked to finish his collegiate career. However, he qualified for a sixth season because he fell within the newer guidelines to get a reprieve.
That’ll likely also be the case for Ortz, but he won’t know until the end of his red-shirt senior season next spring, like it was for Zacherl this spring. Ortz’s shoulder injury also happened about the same time as Zacherl.
“It’s part of the sport you always like, it’s always on your mind a little bit but in the case of those two, it was hard because they were wrestling really well when it happened,” Ferraro said. “They were both wrestling at the peak of their career, honestly, and it was just terrible timing. You know it all worked out fine. We battled through the season. The team salvaged what I believe to be a pretty great season for what we went through, and Brock got a sixth year and Tate will likely get one at the end of next year.
“In a way, it gave them both a reason to be hungry this year. They’re excited to get back on the mat.”
Zacherl:
“I was wrestling a guy who was ranked No. 1 in the country right now in a tight match. It was 0-0 at the start of the second period and he just tripped me forward and when I posted my arm out, it was just a freak thing. My elbow gave out and I totally smoked everything in my elbow, my UCL. I basically had Tommy John surgery, but they have a new procedure for it now this better and quicker and less pain, which is pretty sweet.
“But when we got back from Las Vegas, I felt fine. I didn’t have any pain because I could move it pretty good, but did feel a little weird. So I was at a Brookville dual meet actually and telling people I’d be good for Pitt for sure which was like two weeks later, and we got an MRI and just to be safe because they did all these tests on it seemed like it was pretty good. And thank goodness we did because the MRI showed there wasn’t anything holding my elbow in place. I ruptured, I think there are three parts to it, and I ruptured all.”
Zacherl eventually learned this spring that he’d get another year. By then, he’d understood that it would probably be reality.
“This has been my dream since I was 10, you know, there’s nothing I want more in this world than an NCAA title, but the process was long and I just had doubts about if I was going to get one,” he said.
“I felt like a little kid again, like when your parents tell you get to go to the amusement park or something,” Zacherl added. “My heart was beating out of control. I was so happy and I had to sit down, because I was like getting a little light-headed just being so happy
“So it was a really cool experience it was a lot of ups and downs.”
Ortz on his injury:
“I knew I injured it pretty bad. But I didn’t know how bad, so I was in the middle of a wrestling match and adrenaline, so it always hurts less when you hurt it than like 24 hours later I was like ‘Oh wow, I can’t even lift my arm.’ So I got an MRI and they told me I had a torn labrum.”
Sunday was Ortz’s first action on the mat officially. Unlike last year and his national-qualifying season two years ago at 149 pounds, he’s now at 141 with Zacherl at 149, a flip in the lineup.
“That was an emotional roller coaster for him,” Ferraro said. “He’s a big 141-pounder, so for him to get down, he does that for the team and so it’s an important thing to him, it’s important thing to the team. It’s hard for him to get there so he’s got a lot invested in it.”
“I like wrestling at 141 much better than 149, because at 149 I was still like getting trying to get bigger, and the people there were just so much stronger,” Ortz said. “Every weight class has kind of a different style to the wrestling, so 141 is a little bit more like technical, which I have really good technique. And of course I’m big, so naturally I like that a little bit better. The weight cut is hard, but it’s once you’re down and you’re wrestling people, it’s a little bit better.”
With Ortz at 141 and Zacherl anchoring things down at 149, their coach won’t be surprised at any level of success this year.
“I wouldn’t be a bit shocked if they’re both All-Americans,” Ferraro said.
— In a unique setup on Jan. 7, the Golden Eagles will actually wrestle ... at Brookville Area High School in a feature match against MAC foe Southern Illinois following a junior high/varsity doubleheader with Curwensville.
“Obviously, like there’s a pipeline from Brookville that we’re proud of and we’re not at all ashamed that there’s always been a lot of Brookville guys since I got the job here, and all along thought it would be pretty special for some of those guys to wrestle in their home gym,” Ferraro said. “We had a couple near misses with scheduling in the past where we would tentatively scheduled duals that fell through. A couple teams didn’t want to wrestle us that had initially scheduled us, they just happened to be the dates that we were scheduling at Brookville so that everything had fallen through up to this point. And then this year we had an opportunity to wrestle a MAC school and an on a date that we had a conflict over here with our facility and I said this is perfect.
“What made it even sweeter was that it was a weekday. So we could combine it with an event that Brookville is having, which is what will make it kind of cool.”
