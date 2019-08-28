BROOKVILLE — With the Brockway Rovers coming to town Friday night for the Brookville Raiders’ home opener with a 7 p.m. kickoff, their Route 28 rivals stand in the way of a modest 2-0 start to the season.
It’s happened just four times since 2003, the last being two years ago. That’s probably not as important as keeping things on track for a new season and answering a Rovers team that swept them in two matchups last year.
The Rovers edged the Raiders, 28-25 in the second game last year, as quarterback Jack Krug was knocked out of the game with a broken collarbone in the first quarter. Krug played two quarters the rest of the year.
Then in the playoffs, the Rovers rolled to a 38-18 win over the Raiders in the semifinals before losing to Ridgway in the District 9 Class 2A final.
Brockway comes in looking to shake off a 43-14 loss at home to Karns City, which led 43-0 going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s the Rovers. It’s Brockway. There’s some history there. There are enough wrestlers on both teams. They know what it’s like and what it’s about,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “They were the ones who knocked Jack out, so there’s some motivation for Jack too. So we need to go out and stay calm, not get too excited and play. Brockway will be ready to go. I don’t know what happened with Karns City, but that’s not what you see from a typical Brockway team. I’m sure Coach (Tom) Weaver will have them straightened out and ready to go.”
Weaver, a former longtime Raiders assistant coach, enters his second year. He lost plenty to graduation from last year’s 10-3 team, but has senior running back Jon Wood back. He ran for 91 yards on eight carries with both of last week’s Rovers TDs in the fourth quarter on runs of 47 and 59 yards.
Last year, Wood ran for 647 yards and seven TDs. In two games against the Raiders, he ran for 285 yards on 38 carries with five touchdowns, two of them kick returns in the regular-season matchup.
Junior Connor Ford, who caught 22 passes last year, is the quarterback. He completed 4 of 10 passes for 78 yards. Wood caught two of the completions for 66 yards.
“It’s always going to be tough when you play Brockway,” Park said. “We have to have a good week of practice like we did against Bradford and practice what they’ll give us and show us and go out and execute.”
Krug is closing in on a passing milestone, just 39 yards shy of tying former Raiders standout Jon Guth at the top of the team’s all-time passing yardage list. Krug stands at 3,994 yards, only behind Guth’s 26-year-old mark of 4,033 yards he graduated with after the 1993 season.
Krug threw for four TDs in last week’s rout of Bradford, hiking his already team-record total to 58. Ben Marzullo is No. 2 at 32 with Guth tied for third with Shane Heschke at 29 TD passes.
It’s the 66th meeting between the Raiders and Rovers, who have won the past three meetings and lead the series, 33-29-3. The Raiders haven’t hosted the Rovers since their 39-20 playoff win to open what would be a run to the D9 Class 2A title back in 2006.
In this week’s other game:
Moniteau (0-1) at
Clarion (1-0)
The Bobcats play their first home game at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex as Clarion and Clarion-Limestone start their home schedule with two different sites, C-L and Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. Friday’s kickoff is 7 p.m.
Of the five home games this year, two will be played at C-L with the other one being Sept. 20 for Homecoming against St. Marys. Next week, they’ll host Karns City at Clarion University.
This Friday, the Bobcats face a Moniteau squad routed at home by Kane, 46-19. The Warriors trailed 39-9 by halftime. Ethan McDeavitt scored on a 3-yard TD run and caught two passes for 111 yards. McDeavitt kicked two 24-year field goals, including one as time ran out in regulation to set the final score. J.D. Dessicino ran for 91 yards on 12 carries to lead the Warriors’ running game.
Things couldn’t have gone much smoother for the new-look Bobcats in their 70-6 walloping of Punxsutawney. They racked up over 608 yards and limited the Chucks to just four first downs.
Austin Newcomb is off to a strong start, running for 187 yards and four touchdowns while quarterback Cal German was very efficient, completing 5 of 8 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Burford was his primary target, grabbing four passes for 128 yards and both TDs of 64 and 18 yards.