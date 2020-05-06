For former Brookville Raiders wrestler Cole Aaron, it’s off to the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a Master’s Degree ... and finish his collegiate career on the mat with the Panthers.
Aaron, a 2016 BAHS grad with 120 wins with the Raiders, headed to Division I Franklin & Marshall in Lancaster and compiled a 40-34 record with the Diplomats. He was 15-12 this year at 157 pounds.
He’ll finish his degree soon, on-line obviously as he hasn’t been back to campus since spring break when students were sent home for the semester back in Mid-March. He’ll graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business with a Minor in Architecture.
Aaron said he worked at a real estate internship the past few summers in New York City so he’ll either go into business or become a real estate attorney.
At Pitt, he’ll get a Master’s Degree in Finance and Strategy at the Katz Graduate School of Business, a prestigious program for Aaron who has always been strong academically.
“It’ll be a little closer to home as opposed to 3 1/2 hours away in Lancaster and I’m excited to be at a bigger school than where I was at F&M,” Aaron said. “There’s a lot more school spirit and a lot happening around an area like Pittsburgh.”
And by the way, he’s part of a 2020-21 recruiting class under head coach Keith Gavin that includes an incoming freshman and two-time state champion from Brookville in Colby Whitehill, who wasn’t yet on the varsity roster when Aaron finished with the Raiders in the magical state title season of 2015-16.
“I know Colby a little bit from being around in the summer and some workouts,” Aaron said. “And he was there at the same time as my official visit at Pitt. We talked about things when we were there and it’ll be nice to have somebody from back home right there you can relate to and share rides and just grind it out with him.”
Aaron also knows the former Reynolds standouts on the Pitt roster — Cole Matthews and Cole Rickert.
“I tried to go to a program where I thought I could reach my full potential and at Pitt they have everything necessary for the athletes and the coaches and the program is on the rise,” Aaron said. “And I think it’s a good place for me to reach my potential, whatever that is. I know that cracking the lineup won’t be easy, but I like to push myself and the challenge and I’m really looking forward to it.”
At F&M, Aaron went 13-8 as a freshman 149-pounder. He was 1-3 as a sophomore before re-injuring an elbow that he initially hurt the end of his freshman year. He received medical red-shirt status and leaving him with eligibility as he heads to Pitt.
Aaron returned in 2018-19 and finished 11-11 mostly at 157 before his final season with the Diplomats where he made the postseason lineup this year, going 1-2 at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships.
“It was a good introduction to Division I wrestling and I finally got to get out and go against other guys from big schools and the EIWA is a really tough conference,” Aaron said. “Academically, I had to push harder than I ever have before and it made me realize that I’m a lot more capable than what I thought going into college. Now, I’m accepted into the MBA program at Pitt, so what I’ll also start doing this summer is study for the LSAT because I’m considering law school as well.
“The internship was through my wrestling partner’s family business and it was a really good place to make connections and it challenged me academically. I feel pretty confident going into graduate level schoolwork.”