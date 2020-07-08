So here we are in the first full week of July.
— Major League Baseball just put out its 60-game schedule that begins July 23-24. The Pirates play their opening series at St. Louis July 24-26. Their schedule is totally matched up with their own National League Central Division and the American League’s Central Division.
The season ends Sept. 27 at Cleveland and as in the past, 10 teams — three division winners and two wild card teams in each league — advance to the playoffs.
— The National Basketball Association opens their continuation of an interrupted season with scrimmages starting July 22 and games on July 30. After a short finish to a regular-season schedule by Aug. 22, the playoffs begin and would end by Oct. 12.
— The National Hockey League recently agreed with its players to re-start the season Aug. 1. Earlier, the league adopted a 24-team playoff format with eight teams getting first-round byes. The Pittsburgh Penguins appear to have a first-round matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.
— The National Football League still has its original schedule in place, with the exception of the likely cutdown of the preseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 6 has been canceled. The Steelers still have four other exhibition games scheduled, but the preseason may be cut down.
The regular season is scheduled to start on the road at the New York Giants Sept. 14 in front of who knows how many, if any, fans in the seats.
— College football’s season is set to begin Aug. 29 and questions remain to if and how many fans will be allowed to attend games.
Why is all of this important? If the pros can’t make it happen and play alongside the inherent risks of the coronavirus pandemic, then good luck doing anything at the local high school level.
You’ll see the story regarding the questionnaire and how schools would deal with positive virus tests during a school year football season — and you could apply it as well to other fall sports — and one can easily surmise that postponements and cancellations are going to happen. The question is, can schools navigate what could be a very complicated path of keeping their programs going at some rate.
But one can safely assume a few things:
— If the pros can’t do it, it’s unlikely the rest of us will be able to pull it off. And we hear rumblings every day on how troubling the virus numbers are to those running the sports leagues.
— If schools close, sports schedules are moot.
— If schools don’t close, I hope sports scheduled don’t become moot.
Here’s what I hope what happens. I hope that we can strike a very strong balance between recognizing the goal of needing to co-exist with this pandemic and maintaining proper safety protocols. For sure, politics have oozed into this debate and it’s frustrating.
I’ve written earlier that I’m not promising to swear off any league because what it has or hasn’t done, especially Major League Baseball.
I’ve been a fan of baseball far too long to disregard the intrigue of a 60-game schedule. I don’t care how it plays out, it could be a lot of fun.
Or not. I’m not sure. And I’ll also say this again, 150 years of baseball up to this point still provides me much entertainment regardless of what happens or doesn’t happen on the field this summer.
What we could learn is once the games start raging, it could be a glorious break from everything else that has fried my brain over the past several months.
So please, bring me some games.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator of New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.