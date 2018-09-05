BROOKVILLE — Hosting the Allegheny Mountain League for the first of two times on its schedule, the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team went 4-1 against the rest of the league at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders shot a four-player 249 to beat Curwensville (278), Ridgway (278), Brockway (290) and DuBois (no score), only losing to unbeaten league leader Punxsutawney’s 208.
Bailey Ganoe shot a 56 to lead the Lady Raiders with Jenna Grant (60), Regan Ganoe (66) and Sophie Sharp (67) also scoring. Rylee Kelly (67) and Claire Haines (76) also played.
Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover shot a 46 to earn medalist honors, eight strokes ahead of teammate Kylee Shoemaker and Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore.
Wednesday, the league was scheduled to make up its postponed Punxsutawney match from last Tuesday. Thursday, it heads to Laurel Mill Golf Course in Ridgway before next Monday’s trip to DuBois at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course.
KSAC at Clarion Oaks
No scores were available for the KSAC’s boys’ match at Clarion Oaks on Tuesday.
The KSAC plays Thursday at Lake Arthur Golf Course. Next Tuesday and Thursday, it plays at Wenango Golf Course and Hi-Level respectively.
In last week’s matches:
THURSDAY, Aug. 30
Lions win at
Hunter’s Station
At Tionesta last week, the Lions won their third straight KSAC match as they placed golfers in the top three spots and shot a five-player 238 for an eight-stroke win over runner-up Moniteau.
Hayden Callen earned medalist honors with a 40 with teammates Hayden Siegel and Ian Callen tying for second with 43s. Kaden Park (49) and Anna Burns (63) rounded out the team’s scoring. Sydney Simpson (68) also played.
Raiders fall at DuBois
At DuBois Country Club, the host Beavers had their top five golfers shoot 46 or better in a 174-189 victory over the visiting Raiders.
While DuBois won the match, it was the Raiders’ David Cable who captured medalist honors with a 38. Teammate Dane Lyle (41) had the second-best score, but teammates Adam Mackins (53) and Aaron Briggs (57) each shot in the 50s to round out the Raiders’ scoring.
Dayne Bauman led the Beavers with a 42, while Alex Beers was right behind him with a 43. Kaleb Hand (44) and Nic Cebulskie (45) rounded out DuBois’ scoring.
The Raiders, who dropped to 2-3, visits Curwensville Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course. Next week, they’re at home three straight days Monday through Wednesday against DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic at Punxsutawney.
Lady Raiders at
Brockway
At Brockway Golf Course, the visiting Lady Raiders edged host Brockway 255-260 in their Allegheny Mountain League matchup.
Jenna Grant led the Lady Raiders with a 61 while Bailey Ganoe (64), Sophie Sharp (64) and Regan Ganoe (66) also scored. Claire Haines (73), Hannah Cline (81), Rylee Kelly (82) and Rilee Stancliffe (87) also played.
Punxsutawney shot the low team round with a 216 as Brianna Hoover earned medalist honors with a 48, one stroke ahead of teammate Kylee Shoemaker.
DuBois, back with a full lineup, finished with a 283 while Curwensville scored a 314. Ridgway did not play in the event.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29
Raiders top
Rovers at home
At Pinecrest Country Club, Dane Lyle earned medalist honors with a 43 to lead the Raiders to a 185-231 win over Brockway.
Lyle and teammates David Cable (45) and Adam Mackins (47) shot sub-50 rounds with Aaron Briggs (50) completing the scoring lineup. Justin Barrett (59) and Ian Pete (62) also played.
Brockway was led by Dylan Coder’s 50 with Matt Holt (54), Daniel Shugarts (62) and Austin Schmader (65) rounding out the scoring lineup. Elijah Snell (66) and Carter Nichols also played.
