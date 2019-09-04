BROOKVILLE — Shooting a four-player score of 279 at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon, the Brookville Lady Raiders hosted the Allegheny Mountain League and turned in a 2-3 record.
Brookville, which beat short-handed Ridgway and Brockway, finished behind Punxsutawney (218), DuBois (222) and Curwensville (251).
Audrey Barrett led the Lady Raiders with a 62 while Karlee Stiver (69), Taryn Hoffman (74) and Kat Kelly (74) rounded out the team scoring.
Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover won medalist honors with a 49, one shot better than Curwensville’s Jensen Duke.
The next AML match is Thursday at Laurel Mill Golf Course in Ridgway. Next Monday, the AML plays at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lions third at Hi-Level
At Hi-Level Golf Course in Kossuth, Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Siegel and Clarion’s Jackson Fox shared medalist honors with a 38, beating Clarion’s Josh Craig by a stroke.
At the top of the team standings, it was Clarion with a five-player score of 213, 14 strikes ahead of Moniteau. The Lions were third with a 241.
Rounding out the Lions’ scoring were Kaden Park (46), Ian Larson (46), Hayden Callen (47) and Brady Henry (64). Also playing was Braden Smith (68).
The KSAC’s next meet is next Tueday at Wanango Golf Course. The Lions, with 35 meet points, are in third behind Clarion and Moniteau after five straight third-place finishes to start the schedule.
At the KSAC girls’ meet at Clarion Oaks Golf Course also on Tuesday, C-L’s Sydney Simpson carded a 63 to finish tied for eighth place among 23 players. Cranberry’s Andrew Ziegler and Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman shared medalist honors with a 53.
The next girls’ match is Monday at Hi-Level Golf Course.
In matches last week:
THURSDAY, Aug. 29
Lions at Hunter’s Station
At Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta, the Lions got a medalist round from Hayden Siegel who shot a 39. He beat Moniteau’s Nate Tack by one stroke, but it was Clarion that shot a 228 to win the team title. Moniteau was second at 242 with the Lions third with a 268.
Also scoring for the Lions were Kaden Park (45), Hayden Callen (48), Ian Larson (65) and Braden Smith (71). Sydney Simpson (77) also played.
Raiders lose at DuBois
At DuBois Country Club, the Raiders were topped by the host Beavers, 182-217.
David Cable led the four-man scoring lineup with a 52 while Hayden Osborne, Ian Pete and Patrick Diedrich all shot 55s. Also playing were Isaac Wolfe (56) and Bryce Rafferty (58).
Kaleb Hand and Cody Jaconski shared medalist honors for the Beavers with 43s. Dayne Bauman finished with a 46 and Landon Gustafson shot a 50 to complete the team scoring.
Lady Raiders at
Owens-Brockway
At Owens-Brockway Golf Course, the Lady Raiders shot a four-player score of 263 for an uncontested win over the hosts. Regan Ganoe (60), Audrey Barrett (65), Rilee Kelly (68) and Karlee Stiver made up the scoring for the Lady Raiders.
Punxsutawney (213) shot the low team round, two shots better than DuBois. Curwensville shot a 255.
The Lady Chucks’ Brianna Hoover shot the low round of 45.