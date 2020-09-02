BROOKVILLE — After last Thursday’s rain-abbreviated exhibition opener at Brockway Golf Course, the Allegheny Mountain League officially started its girls’ schedule Tuesday afternoon at Pinecrest Country Club.
All four visiting teams scored only against the host Brookville Lady Raiders, who tied Brockway with both teams shooting a four-player score of 257. All other teams notched wins with DuBois shooting the low team score of the day with a 209. Punxsutawney (219) and Brockway (229) also notched wins against the hosts.
Individually, medalist honors went to Brockway’s Ava Sorek, who carded a 47 for a three-stroke edge over runner-up Alexa Pfeufer. DuBois’ Izzy Geist-Salone trailed Pfeufer by one stroke in third with a 41 while Punxsutawney’s Lizzie Sikora shot a 52. A third Lady Beaver finished in the top five as Sarah Henninger carded a 53. Completing DuBois’ winning lineup was Rylee Werner’s 55, which tied for sixth.
The host Lady Raiders had Audrey Barrett leading the way with a 61 while Regan Ganoe (62), Karlee Stiver (66) and Rilee Kelly (68) also scored. Also playing were Taryn Hoffman (68) and Lindsey Clinger (73).
With Sorek leading the way, Brockway’s other scorers were Miranda Mancini (58), Maria Werner (61) and Julia Werner (63).
Curwensville’s Skyler Pentz was tied for eighth overall with a 56. Also scoring for the Lady Tide were Jensen Duke (65), Maize Hoover (67) and either Taylor Simcox or Megan McCracken who both carded 69s.
Punxsutawney’s scoring lineup also had Maeve Hanley (55), Kiersten Riley (56) and Bella Martino (56).
The league reconvenes Thursday at Eagle Ridge Golf Course before next Tuesday’s trip to Treasure Lake’s Gold Course at 3 p.m.
Also on Tuesday
C-L plays KSAC
opener at Hi-Level
At Kossuth’s Hi-Level Golf Course, Clarion’s Jackson Fox shot a 35 and shared medalist honors with Clarion-Limestone’s reigning District 9 Class 2A champion Hayden Siegel while leading the Bobcats to a first-place finish in the KSAC’s first event of the year.
The Bobcats shot a five-player score of 221 to win by 10 strokes over Moniteau while the Lions scored a 231, one shot behind the Warriors in third place.
The Lions’ Hayden Callen tied for fifth with a 42 while Nick Aaron (48), Jordan Hesdon (52), and Brady Fowkes (55) made up the rest of the team score. Sydney Simpson (59) also played.
The Bobcats put four of their five scorers in the top nine places with Devon Lauer (43), McKayla Kerle (44) and Gary Matus (44) while Ryan Alston added a 55.
Forest Area’s Ethan Carll (40) and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing (41) finished third and fourth ahead of Callen to complete the top five finishers. Moniteau’s Dawson Wallace also shot a 42.
The rest of the team scoring had Forest Area (238) in fourth followed by Venango Catholic (251), Cranberry (252), Keystone (258), A-C Valley/Union (273) and Karns City (454, two 100s taken because of only three players in lineup).
Last Friday’s scheduled opener at Clarion Oaks Golf Course was postponed to Sept. 15.
MONDAY, Aug. 31
Raiders top
DCC in opener
At DuBois Country Club, the Raiders put three players in the 40s and shot a four-man 190 to beat host DuBois Central Catholic’s 212 by 22 strokes.
Senior Hayden Osborne won medalist honors with a 43, two shots ahead of freshman newcomer Killian Radel’s 45. Also scoring were Bryce Rafferty (49) and Ian Pete (53). Also playing were Owen Caylor (62) and Patrick Diedrich (65).
“I was quite pleased with the opener,” Raiders head coach Ben Pete said. “It was Hayden’s best round of late and it was nice having a freshman contributing at the first match.”
It was the first sub-200 team the Raiders has scored since the 2018 season.
“It was good to have three scores in the 40s and I told the team that if we can get four scorers in the 40s all year, we’ll have a winning season,” Pete added.
Nick Colby’s 48 paced the Cardinals who also had Carter Hickman (51), Brenden Paisley (53) and Zach Spellan (60) scoring.
The Raiders play their next three matches at home starting Wednesday against Brockway. Friday, the Raiders host Clearfield starting at 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Country Club. Next Tuesday, the Raiders host DuBois.
Last Friday’s match against Punxsutawney was postponed to Sept. 16.
C-L girls play at
KSAC match
Also on Monday, C-L’s Sydney Simpson and Lauren Hartle played in the first Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls’ match at Hi-Level.
Simpson and Hartle shot a 52 and 53 respectively. Overall in the 17-golfer event with players also from Clarion, Cranberry, Moniteau and Keystone, Clarion’s McKayla Kerle won medalist honors with a 40, seven strokes ahead of the Moniteau duo of Brynne Barger and Emma Covert, the only other sub-50 rounds of the day.