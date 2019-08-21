BROOKVILLE — In the season-opening match for the Brookville Raiders golf team Tuesday afternoon, it turned out to be a loss to visiting Curwensville at Pinecrest Country Club.
The Raiders shot a four-man score of 210 and lost by 15 strokes to the Golden Tide, who were led by Nate Hryn’s low round of a 1-over-par 36 in their 195 team score.
David Cable led the Raiders with a 5-over 41. Hayden Osborne shot a 53, Bryce Rafferty added a 54 and Patrick Diedrich carded a 62 to round out the team scoring. Also playing were Ian Pete (63) and Isaac Wolfe (64).
The Tide had Shane Miller (50), Chase Graham (54) and Mike Daniels (55) scoring. Also playing were Chris Daniels (62) and Mike McCracken (67).
The Raiders are back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney before Monday’s trip to DuBois Country Club to face DuBois Central Catholic. Tuesday, the Raiders host Brockway at Pinecrest starting at 3:30 p.m.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Aug. 19
Lions third at
Foxburg CC
In Clarion-Limestone’s second Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference match at Foxburg Country Club, the Lions were third with a five-player score of 233, 14 strokes behind Clarion and seven behind runner-up Moniteau.
The Lions got a 39 from Kaden Park, who finished second behind Moniteau’s medalist Nate Tack, who shot a 38. Tack’s teammate Ethan McDeavitt was third with a 40 while Clarion had a trio of 41s from Josh Craig, Lake Staub and Jackson Fox
Also scoring for the Lions were Hayden Siegel, who also carded a 41. Ian Larson shot a 48 while Hayden Callen and Sydney Simpson shot a 52 and 53 respectively.
The Lions were scheduled to play at Cross Creek Resort near Titusville on Wednesday before next Thursday’s trip to Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta.
Lady Raiders
open at Eagles Ridge
At Curwensville’s Eagles Ridge Golf Course, the Brookville girls opened with a four-player score of 292 and were fourth out of four full teams that attended, but only lost a decision to the hosts who shot a 265.
For the Lady Raiders, Audrey Barrett shot the low nine-hole round of 66 with Regan Ganoe (68), Rilee Kelly (71) and Karlee Stiver (87) completing the team scoring.
Punxsutawney shot a 219 and DuBois finished with a 225. Earning medalist honors was Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover, who shot a 48 for a four-stroke win over DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufler (52). DuBois’ Sarah Henninger and Punxsutawney’s Maeve Hanley carded 53s.
While the Lady Raiders teed off Wednesday at home against Kane ina non-conference dual match, the next Allegheny Mountain League match is Thursday at DuBois Country Club. Next Tuesday at Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders tee off at 3 p.m.
FRIDAY, Aug. 16
Lions third in
KSAC opener
At Clarion Oaks Golf Course last week, the Lions also finished third with a five-man score of 241 to finish 16 strokes behind winner Clarion and eight strokes shy of runner-up Moniteau.
The Lions’ Hayden Siegel took home medalist honors with a 41, one shot better than five players with a 42, including a Clarion trio of Josh Craig, Lake Staub and Jackson Fox. Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt and Jacob Felsing also shot 42.
Two Lions carded 43s with Hayden Callen and Kaden Park while Ian Larson shot a 46 and Sydney Simpson finished with a 68. Also playing was Braden Smith (85).
THURSDAY, Aug. 15
KSAC girls open
at Foxburg CC
At Foxburg Country Club last week, the KSAC girls had their first meet and C-L’s Sydney Simpson shot a 71.
Three teams had enough players for a three-player scoring lineup with Moniteau (173), Cranberry (198) and Keystone (212). Clarion’s McKayla Kerle’s 52 earned medalist honors.