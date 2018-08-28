RIDGWAY — Zack Zameroski shot a 39, earning medalist honors and leading Ridgway to a 236-257 win over visiting Brookville at Laurel Mill Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
Greg Simon was the only other sub-50 score for the Elkers, who also got scoring from Eric Christoff (50), Evan Johnson (53) and Luke Tomaski (53).
Dane Lyle carded a 44 to pace the Raiders, one stroke ahead of teammate David Cable. Aaron Briggs (51) and Adam Mackins (55) also scored while Justin Barrett (62) and Ian Pete (66) also played.
The Raiders were back in action Wednesday and Thursday at home at Pinecrest Country Club against Brockway and DuBois respectively.
In Tuesday’s other matches:
Lions win at Cross Creek Resort
At Titusville, the Lions won the KSAC Mega Match by shooting a five-player score of 239 for a six-stroke win over second-place Clarion.
The Lions put four of their five scoring golfers in the overall top five positions, led by medalist Hayden Siegel’s 40, two strokes better than Clarion’s Josh Craig.
Hayden Callen was third with a 43 while Ian Callen and Kaden Park tied for fourth with a 45. Anna Burns completed the team’s scoring with a 66.
The Lions are back in action Thursday at Hunter’s Station in Tionesta before going to Clarion Oaks next Tuesday.
Lady Raiders postponed
Tuesday’s Allegheny Mountain League match at Punxsutawney Country Club was postponed because of delayed course maintenance.
The Lady Raiders and the rest of the AML plays at Brockway Thursday before next Tuesday’s match at Pinecrest Country Club.
MONDAY, Aug. 27
Raiders top DuBois CC
At DuBois Country Club, Dane Lyle won medalist honors to lead the Raiders to a 27-stroke win over the host Cardinals, with a four-man score of 189.
Lyle carded a 37 while teammates Adam Mackins and David Cable shot a 48 and 49 respectively. Aaron Briggs rounded out the scoring with a 58 while Justin Barrett (60) and Ian Pete (64) also played.
Max Forcey shot a 45 to lead DCC, which finished with a 216.
KSAC girls at Hi-Level
At Kossuth, C-L’s Anna Burns and Sydney Simpson each shot 59s.
A-C Valley’s Cami McNany was medalist with a 44, four strokes ahead of teammate Jayden Rottman. Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman (55) finished third.
A-C Valley shot a three-player 160 to beat Moniteau (174), Clarion (176), Cranberry (183) and Keystone (188) as 22 players were in action.
Next up for the girls is a trip to Hi-Level once again next Wednesday.
THURSDAY, Aug. 23
Raiders fall at Punxsutawney
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the Raiders were routed by the Chucks who shot a four-man 173 to win by 39 strokes as all six golfers shot a 47 or better.
Leading the way for the Chucks was medalist Ryan Roberts, whose 42 beat teammate Graham McFarland and the Raiders’ Dane Lyle by one stroke. Zack VanLeer and Easton Rend carded 44s.
Also for the Raiders, David Cable shot a 47 with Adam Mackins (60) and Justin Barrett (62) also scoring. Ian Pete (62) and Aaron Briggs (67) also played.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22
C-L fourth at Foxburg CC
At Foxburg Country Club last week, the Lions finished fourth out of seven teams in the KSAC mega match.
The Lions put three players in the top eight, but wound up with a five-man score of 258 over nine holes, 23 strokes behind team winner Moniteau.
Hayden Siegel shot a 42 to lead the Lions, finishing in second overall behind medalist Josh Craig of Clarion. Ian Callen finished tied for fifth with a 44 and Hayden Callen carded a 45 to place eighth. Also scoring for the Lions were Kaden Park (49) and Isaac Stormer (78). Braden Smith (94) also played.
Clarion was second behind Moniteau with a 242, followed by Forest Area (243), the Lions, Cranberry (271), Karns City (271), Keystone (284), Venango Catholic (361) and A-C Valley/Union (393).
