BROOKVILLE — Splitting a tri-meet with Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon, the Brookville Raiders golf team kept its record even at 4-4 going into Wednesday’s second straight tri-match with Punxsutawney and DuBois.
The Raiders shot a four-man score of 197, losing to ECC’s 178 and DCC’s 203.
Dane Lyle copped medalist honors for the Raiders with a 40, two shots ahead of ECC’s Mark Kraus. Also scoring for the Raiders were David Cable (47), Aaron Briggs (50) and Adam Mackins (60).
The Crusaders put all four of their scorers under 50 with Brady Schneider (43), Will Uberti (46) and Jordan DePrator (47) rounding out the lineup.
DCC got a 45 from Tyler McIntosh while Max Forcey (47), Kadin Danch (54) and Jake Snyder (57) making up the rest of the lineup.
Next week, the Raiders host Clearfield and Curwensville in another tri-meet at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 3:30 p.m.
In Tuesday’s other match:
KSAC at Wenango CC
At Titusville, the Clarion-Limestone Lions shot a five-man 250 to place fourth in the KSAC’s match at Wenango Country Club.
Hayden Siegel carded a 38 to nail down medalists honors for the Lions, three strokes better than Clarion’s Josh Craig. The Lions also got scoring from Ian Callen (45), Hayden Callen (51), Kaden Park (51) and Anna Burns (65). Sydney Simpson (65) also played.
Moniteau won the team title with a 245, two strokes better than Clarion with Forest Area (249) beating the Lions by a stroke.
Going into Thursday’s KSAC match at Hi-Level Golf Course, the Lions were a half-point behind Moniteau in the league standings with Clarion in third place one point behind the Lions.
Next Tuesday, the Lions play at Foxburg Country Club.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 10
Rain postponed
matches
All three events involving area teams were postponed — DuBois at Brookville boys, the Brookville girls at DuBois (Treasure Lake-Gold) and the KSAC girls’ match at Foxburg Country Club.
The Raiders and DuBois will make up their match as part of a three-team match at Pinecrest with Punxsutawney, which was originally scheduled to make the trip.
THURSDAY, Sept. 6
Raiders win at
Curwensville
At Eagles Ridge, the Raiders picked up a 188-211 win over host Curwensville.
Dane Lyle shot a 40 to win medalist honors, one stroke ahead of the Tide’s Nate Hryn. Also scoring for the Raiders were David Cable (48), Adam Mackins (50) and Aaron Briggs (50). Justin Barrett (55) and Bryce Rafferty (64) also played.
Shane Miller carded a 49 for the Tide’s only other player under a 50.
Lady Raiders rained out at Ridgway
The Allegheny Mountain League’s match at Laurel Mill Golf Course was postponed with no makeup date schedule.
KSAC at Lake Arthur moved
The KSAC boys’ match at Lake Arthur Golf Course was moved to Sept. 20 because of scheduling conflicts.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 5
Lady Raiders lose
at Punxsy
At Punxsutawney Country Club, Brookville dropped a decision to the hosts after shooting a four-player score of 252 to Punxsutawney’s 208.
Bailey Ganoe shot a 50 to lead the Lady Raiders with Jenna Grant (64), Rylee Kelly (68) and Sophie Sharp (70) also scoring. Regan Ganoe (71) and Rilee Stanfliffe (77) also played.
Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover and Kylee Shoemaker shared medalist honors with 48s, one shot ahead of DuBois’ Maddie Gray with Ganoe’s 50 finishing fourth.
KSAC girls at Hi-Level
At Hi-Level, C-L’s Anna Burns shot a 50, which wound up third overall behind A-C Valley’s Cami McNany (46) and Keystone’s Andrea Ziegler (48). Lady Lions sophomore Sydney Simpson carded a 57.
A-C Valley won the team title with a three-player score of 155, eight strokes better than Moniteau. Clarion (167) was third.
TUESDAY, Sept. 4
Lions one shot back at
Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks Golf Course, Lions shot a five-player 236 to finish one stroke behind a first-place tie between Moniteau and Forest Area.
The Lions got a medalist performance for the first time from Kaden Clark, whose 40 won by two strokes over Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt. Ian Callen (44), Hayden Siegel (45), Hayden Callen (50) and Anna Burns (57) also scored while Isaac Stormer (74) also played.
Clarion (243), Karns City (259), Keystone (269), Cranberry (277) and Venango Catholic (300) rounded out the standings.
