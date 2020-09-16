BROOKVILLE — Improving its match record to 4-3, the Brookville Raiders golf team beat DuBois Central Catholic for the second time this year.
Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club, the Raiders shot a five-man score of 197 to beat DCC by 25 strokes.
Killian Radel and Ian Pete shared medalist honors with a 47 while Hayden Osborne (51) and Owen Caylor (52) rounded out the team scoring.
Patrick Diedrich (54) and Logan Girt (55) also played.
For the Cardinals, Carter Hickman shot a 53 while Nick Colbey and Zach Spellan each carded 56s. Dante Armanini and Luke Swisher shot 57s,
The Raiders’ busy schedule continued Wednesday at Pinecrest Country Club against Punxsutawney. Friday, they travel to play Clearfield before their dual meet finale next Tuesday at Brockway.
The Punxsutawney Invitational is set for next Wednesday before the District 9 Tournament at Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
Lions edged in KSAC match at Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks Golf Course in a makeup match, Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Siegel shared medalist honors for the third time in six matches and fifth time overall in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference play with a 35 that also tied Clarion’s Jackson Fox.
The Lions and Bobcats actually tied with a five-man score of 232, but Clarion’s sixth-man score was two better than C-L’s and that gave the Bobcats the win.
With three conference matches left — Thursday again at Clarion Oaks, then next Monday and Thursday at Foxburg Country Club and Butler — the Bobcats have 52.5 team points, 6 1/2 ahead of the runner-up Lions. Moniteau is third at 45.5, or 1/2-point behind the Lions.
Siegel won by five strokes over teammate Hayden Callen’s 40 with Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing tied for third with teammate Dawson Wallace with 42s.
Also scoring for the Lions were Brady Fowkes (50), Nick Aaron (53) and Jordan Hesdon (54). Bryant Smith also played with a 61.
Lady Raiders at
Punxsutawney
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the host Lady Chucks beat Brookville in an AML matchup, 203-238.
The Lady Chucks’ Lizzie Sikora shot a 48 to win medalist honors.
For Brookville, Audrey Barrett’s 52 led the way. Karlee Stiver (59), Rilee Kelley (61) and Regan Ganoe (66) also scored. Ella Zimmerman (71) also played.
DuBois shot the low team round with a 203 with Brockway (258) and Curwensville (263) also playing.
Next up for the AML is Wednesday’s Punxsutawney Invitational. Thursday, the Lady Chucks host the AML once again before next Monday’s league match at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 3 p.m.
Next Wednesday and Thursday, the league schedule concludes at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course on Wednesday and Brockway Thursday.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 14
Lions take KSAC
match at Wanango
At Wanango Country Club in Reno, Hayden Siegel and Hayden Callen finished 1-2 and led C-L to a second straight KSAC win.
Siegel earned medalist honors with a 40 while Callen was four strokes back with a 44, one shot ahead of Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing. The Lions’ five-man score of 248 beat Clarion (253) by five strokes. Moniteau (258), Venango Catholic (268), Forest Area (282), Cranberry (285), Keystone (317) and A-C Valley (332) made up the other full lineup scoring teams.
Bryant Smith (55), Brady Fowkes (56) and Nick Aaron (58) made up the other scores for C-L. Jordan Hesdon (63) also played.
Raiders lose
at DuBois
At DuBois Country Club, the visiting Brookville Raiders dropped a second match to the host Beavers in less than a week in a four-man 197-203 decision. Last Tuesday at Pinecrest, the Beavers won by 11, 175-186.
This time around, the Beavers were led by medalist Gavin Kaschalk’s 43 and Tyson Kennis’ 49. Their other scorers were Brock Smith (52) and one of the two 53s carded by Cody Jaconski and Charlie Harmon.
Killian Radel’s 48 led the Raiders. Also scoring were Owen Caylor (51), Ian Pete (52) and Hayden Osborne (52). Also playing were Patrick Diedrich (56) and Bryce Rafferty (60).
THURSDAY,
Sept. 10
Lions win
at Hunter’s Station
At Tionesta, Clarion-Limestone won its first conference match of the season with a two-stroke win over Clarion at Hunter’s Station last week.
The Lions’ five-man score of 225 beat Clarion’s 27. Hayden Sigel finished second to Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing with a 36 and one stroke behind the leader. Teammate Hayden Callen was one of three players tied for third with a 40. Brady Fowkes (46), Nick Aaron (50) and Bryan Smith (53) also scored. Jordan Hesdon (60) also played.
Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Jackson Fox also shot 40s.
Moniteau (235), Venango Catholic (258), Cranberry (266), Forest Area (271), A-C Valley/Union (295) and Keystone (297) also filled full lineups.
Lady Raiders at
Eagles Ridge
The Brookville girls topped host Curwensville in an AML match at Eagles Ridge Golf Course. The Lady Raiders’ four-player score of 234 beat the hosts by 11 strokes.
Audrey Barrett paced the Lady Raiders with a 54 while Rilee Kelly finished with a 55. Also scoring were Karlee Stiver (61) and Regan Ganoe (64). Also playing were Maeve Jordan (64) and Lindsey Clinger (66).
DuBois’ Alexa Pfeufer was the medalist with a 46, beating Brockway’s Miranda Mancini by one stroke, and teammate Sophia Seduski and Punxsutawney’s Maeve Hanley’s 49 by three strokes.
DuBois’ 198 was the low team score, ahead of Punxsutawney’s 214. Brockway also shot a 234 with Curwensville finishing with a 245.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9
Raiders beat
Curwensville
At Eagles Ridge Golf Course, visiting Brookville shot a four-man 209 to beat the host Golden Tide by four strokes.
Curwensville’s Mike Daniels won medalist honors with a 46 and teammate Nate Hryn shot a 48, but the Raiders made up the difference after that. The Raiders were led by Bryce Rafferty’s 48 while Ian Pete (52), Killian Radel (53) and Patrick Diedrich (56) made up the scoring lineup. Hayden Osborne (58) and Owen Caylor (58) also played.