BROOKVILLE — Shooting a season-best four-man score of 202, the Brookville Raiders golf team topped visiting Brockway by 29 strokes at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
David Cable led the Raiders (2-2) with a 43 with Hayden Osborne (51), Bryce Rafferty (54) and Ian Pete (54) rounding out the team’s scoring. Also playing were Patrick Diedrich (57) and Isaac Wolfe (71).
Leading the Rovers, who shot a 231, was Dylan Coder’s 46. Daniel Shugarts (52), Lance Dowdall (65) and Elijah Snell (68) completing the team’s scoring. Carter Nichols (70) also played.
The Raiders visit DuBois Country Club again on Thursday to face DuBois. Next Wednesday, the Raiders are home at Pinecrest to take on Ridgway.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lady Raiders at
Punxsutawney
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the host Lady Chucks breezed to an easy sweep of their Allegheny Mountain League foes.
Shooting a 215, the Lady Chucks were led by Kiersten Riley’s 50, one shot behind Brockway’s medalist Silvia Pisarchick’s 49.
The Lady Raiders shot a 276 as Audrey Barrett’s 62 led the way. Also scoring were Rilee Kelly (69), Regan Ganoe (70) and Karlee Stiver (75).
DuBois (224) and Curwensville (294) also had enough to score as a team against Punxsutawney with Ridgway and Brockway fielding two and three golfers respectively.
Going into Thursday’s league match at Owens-Brockway Golf Course, the AML standings had Punxsutawney (6-0), DuBois (1-1), Brookville (1-1), Curwensville (2-3), Brockway (0-2) and Ridgway (0-2).
Next week, the Lady Raiders host the AML on Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 3 p.m.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Aug. 26
Raiders top DCC
At DuBois Country Club, the Raiders won their first match with a 210-230 win over DuBois Central Catholic.
David Cable shot a 45 to lead the Raiders. Ian Pete (53), Hayden Osborne (54) and Bryce Rafferty (58) also scored while Isaac Wolfe (58) and Patrick Diedrich (66) also played.
THURSDAY, Aug. 22
Raiders lose at Punxsy
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the host Chucks breezed to a 167-227 win over the visiting Raiders.
Zach VanLeer won medalist honors with a 37 to lead the Chucks while Ryan Roberts and Jackson Fezell each shot 42s. Sean Deeley carded a 46.
For the Raiders, David Cable led the way with a 48. Bryce Rafferty (58), Hayden Osborne (59) and Ian Pete (62) rounded out the team scoring with Patrick Diedrich (65) and Isaac Wolfe (70) also playing.
Lady Raiders
ppd. at DuBois
The AML’s scheduled match at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course was postponed with no makeup date announced.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21
C-L third at
Cross Creek
At Cross Creek Resort near Titusville in the KSAC’s third match of the year, Clarion-Limestone shot a five-player score of 253 to finish third, 10 strokes behind Moniteau (243) and eight behind runner-up Clarion (245).
The Lions’ Hayden Siegel, however, won medalist honors with a 39, one stroke better than Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt. C-L’s Hayden Callen, Clarion’s Jackson Fox, and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing and Nate Tack all shot 43s.
Also for C-L, Kaden Park (45), Ian Larson (52) and Sydney Simpson (74) also scored. Brady Henry (83) also played.
Next up for the Lions, who stand in third place overall behind Clarion and Moniteau, is Thursday’s match at Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta. Next Tuesday, the KSAC plays at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Lady Raiders
lose to Kane
At home in a non-conference matchup with visiting Kane at Pinecrest Country Club, the Lady Raiders dropped a 267-292 score in a four-player matchup.
Audrey Barrett (68), Regan Ganoe (69), Rilee Kelly (76) and Karlee Stiver (79) made up the Lady Raiders’ scoring.
For Kane, Natalia Chittester earned medalist honors with a 49. Rachel Haight (61), Rylee Haight (77) and Paige Lehman (80) also scored.