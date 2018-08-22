Rain forced the postponement of two golf matches involving area teams on Tuesday.
Clarion-Limestone’s KSAC girls’ match at Hi-Level Golf Course was postponed to next Monday while the tri-match at Pinecrest Country Club with the Brookville boys against Clearfield and Curwensville was rescheduled for Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.
The Raiders are scheduled to visit Punxsutawney Thursday.
In other action:
MONDAY, Aug. 20
C-L opens season
at Bavarian
At St Marys’ Bavarian Hills Invitational, the Lions finished tied for fourth with a 154 in the B Division in what was a complicated event setup. Eleven teams competed in the event where the two best scores of each team’s four scores on a hole were counted towards their total.
Bradford posted a team-total of 146 to take first place in the team completion, six shots ahead of Ridgway and Punxsutawney, which tied for second at 152. C-L and Elk County Catholic finished in a tie four fourth with a 154.
Lions sophomore Hayden Siegel shot an 80 for a third-place overall individual finish, four strokes behind Ridgway’s medalist Zack Zameroski and one behind runner-up Spencer Cornelius of Bradford. DuBois’ Kaleb Hand was fourth with an 82.
Also for the Lions, Hayden Callen shot an 85, Kaden Clark carded a 90 and Ian Callen finished with a 91.
The Lions open their KSAC Mega Match schedule Wednesday and Thursday at Foxburg Country Club and Clarion Oaks Golf Course respectively. Next Tuesday, they travel to Cross Creek Resort.
Lady Raiders open
at Curwensville
At Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Brookville opened its Allegheny Mountain League schedule with a win over host Curwensville.
The Lady Raiders shot a four-player score of 246 for a 14-stroke win over the hosts. Jenna Grant led the Lady Raiders with a 56 with Bailey Ganoe (58) and Sophie Sharp (64) also scoring. The team’s fourth score of 68 was shared by its other three golfers — Regan Ganoe, Rylee Kelly and Claire Haines.
Punxsutawney had the low team round of the day with a 227, led by medalist Brianna Hoover’s 50. Brockway’s Silvia Pisarchick and Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore shot 54s.
Brookville had the second-lowest team score with Brockway (249), Ridgway (254) and Curwensville following. DuBois did not field any golfers and its status as a league member for the rest of the season is in doubt.
Thursday’s trip to DuBois at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course is canceled. Next Tuesday, the AML visits Punxsutawney. Next Thursday, the league plays at Brockway.
FRIDAY, Aug. 17
KSAC girls start season
At Clarion Oaks last week, the season opened for C-L’s duo of Anna Burns and Sydney Simpson, who carded scores of 59 and 62 respectively.
A-C Valley’s Jayden Rottman won medalist honors with a 46, one stroke ahead of teammate Cami McNany’s 47. Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman and Clarion’s Rachel Howard each shot 57s.
A-C Valley (155), Clarion (178), Moniteau (188) and Keystone (198) recorded three-player scores in a 19-player outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.