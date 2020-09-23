BROCKWAY — The Brookville Raiders take a 5-5 dual match record into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Punxsutawney Country Club.
The Raiders evened their record with a four-man 206-251 win over Brockway at Brockway Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders were led by Hayden Osborne’s 49 with Bryce Rafferty (52), Owen Caylor (52) and Patrick Diedrich (53) rounding out the team scoring. Also playing were Ian Pete (54) and Logan Girt (63).
After Wednesday, the District 9 Tournament is set for Bavarian Hills in St. Marys next Monday and since the Raiders didn’t shoot a low enough average team score, they are allotted two players which head coach Ben Pete wasn’t determining until after the match with the Chucks.
Next Monday’s first round is cut to the top 15 scores and those players advance to next Saturday, Oct. 3.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Sept. 21
Siegel shines at Foxburg CC
At Foxburg Country Club, C-L’s Hayden Siegel shot a blistering 4-under par 30 to lead the Lions to their third KSAC win. Siegel carded three birdie twos, a birdie on a par four and one birdie on a par five with just one bogey.
Siegel beat runner-up Jacob Felsing of Moniteau by nine strokes while the Lions shot a five-man 230, six shots better than runner-up Clarion. The Lions’ Hayden Callen finished fifth with a 43 while Nick Aaron tied for eighth with a 46. Jordan Hesdon (55) and Brady Fowkes (56) also scored. Jack Craig (72) also played.
Venango Catholic (249), Moniteau (250), Forest (259), Cranberry (274), A-C Valley/Union (289) and Keystone (311) rounded out the complete lineup scoring.
Clarion and C-L have wrapped up 1-2 spots in the final KSAC standings going into Thursday’s finale at Aubrey’s in Butler.
Lady Raiders
host AML in finale
With the regular-season effectively ending for the Allegheny Mountain League at Pinecrest Country Club, the DuBois Lady Beavers are the unbeaten champions.
The Lady Beavers shot a four-player 209 to beat host Brookville’s 242, finishing their AML record at 10-0.
The league canceled its match at DuBois’ home course at Treasure Lake’s Gold Course on Wednesday and with Thursday’s match at Brockway a non-scoring scramble event, the regular-season is over.
Each team hosts two matches and scores against each visiting team, so the Lady Beavers finished 10-0 with Punxsutawney finishing second at 10-3. Brockway, which had its season-opening match at home shortened by rain and not completed, actually finished 4-3. Brookville (3-9-1) and Curwensville (0-12-1) rounded out the standings.
Monday at Pinecrest, the Lady Beavers’ Alexa Pfeufer and Maddy Gray shared medalist honors with a 49, two shots ahead of the Punxsutawney duo of Lizzie Sikora and Maeve Hanley. Completing DuBois’ scoring was Sarah Henninger (55) and Rylee Werner (56).
Also playing for DuBois were Sophia Seduski (57), Izzy Geist-Salone (58), Jordy Watt (65) and Anna Weible (70).
The host Lady Raiders shot a 242, to beat Curwensville’s 264. Brockway beat the Lady Raiders with a 231. Regan Ganoe led Brookville with a 56 with Audrey Barrett (57), Karlee Stiver (62) and one of the 67s from Rilee Kelly and Maeve Jordan counting.
Brockway had four players all scoring with Sara Werner leading the way with a 53. Curwensville’s Maize Hoover and Megan McCracken shot 65s.
FRIDAY, Sept. 18
Raiders lose at
Clearfield
At Clearfield Curwensville Country Club in Hyde, the visiting Raiders lost 191-199 in a four-man matchup.
Ryan Gearhart and Luke Roach shot and 45 and 46 respectively to lead the Bison while the Bryce Rafferty and Killian Radel carded a 48 and 49 for the Raiders. Also scoring for the Raiders were Owen Caylor (51) and Ian Pete (51). Also playing were Hayden Osborne (52), Logan Girt (63) and Patrick Diedrich (61).
THURSDAY,
Sept. 17
Lions win match
at Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks, Hayden Siegel medaled with a 2-under 34 and led the Lions to a seven-stroke win over Clarion last week. Their five-man 220 beat Clarion’s 227 as Hayden Callen tied for third with a 40.
Also scoring for the Lions are Nick Aaron (47), Brady Fowkes (48) and Jordan Hesdon (51). Also playing was Bryant Smith (56).
Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing shot a 39 for second place and Clarion’s Jackson Fox tied Callen for third.
AML plays
at Punxsutawney
At Punxsutawney Country Club, the hosts went 3-1 but lost to DuBois, 203-212. The Lady Raiders shot a four-player 239 with Karlee Stiver (58), Regan Ganoe (59), Audrey Barrett (59) and Maeve Jordan (63) scoring.
Kat Kelly (69) and Taryn Hoffman (69) also played.
DuBois’ Maddie Gray earned medalist honors with 47, one shot better than Punxsutawney’s Lizzie Sikora.
Also playing and losing to the Lady Chucks were Brockway (238) and Curwensville (256).
WEDNESDAY,
Sept. 16
Raiders fall
to Chucks
At Pinecrest Country Club, the visiting Chucks edged the Raiders by two strokes, 190-192.
Jackson Craft earned medalist honors to lead the Chucks with a 43 while John Crago also shot a sub-50 with a 45.
For the Raiders, Ian Pete led the way with a 46 while Killian Radel (47), Owen Caylor (48) and Logan Girt (51) completed the team scoring. Also playing were Bryce Rafferty (52) and Hayden Osborne (55).