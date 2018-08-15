The high school golf season gets started as early as Friday with a KSAC girls’ match at Clarion Oaks Golf Course.
Otherwise, the season gets into full swing next week as the Brookville girls travel for their Allegheny Mountain League opener at Eagles Ridge Golf Course near Curwensville on Monday. Tuesday, the Brookville boys host a tri-match with Curwensville and Clearfield at Pinecrest Country Club while the C-L boys head to the Bavarian Hills Invitational in St. Marys Monday.
C-L’s first KSAC match is at Foxburg Country Club Wednesday.
Here’s a team-by-team outlook:
BOYS
Brookville
It’s the biggest roster ever for the Raiders under head coach Ben Pete, who enters his 16th season with last year’s roster returning intact with the addition of eight freshmen for a large 17-player roster.
“I didn’t lose anybody, so the whole team is back from last year and with the incoming freshmen, most are learning the game for the first time, so we’ll see what we’ll get from that,” said Pete, whose team went 4-7 in dual matches.
“It’ll come down to those seniors and a couple underclassmen to fill the varsity lineup.”
Senior Dane Lyle is the team’s top returning player. He made the first-round cut at districts and wound up eighth with a 36-hole 176, six strokes behind the sixth and final regional berth.
“He’s been playing a lot of golf and has had some rounds in the 30s this summer,” Pete said. “He’s played the most out of anyone on the team and he could be one of the better players in the league for sure.”
Junior David Cable also played at districts and senior Brady Caylor was in the mix at the top of the lineup all last season as well.
Those three along with other seniors Adam Mackins, Justin Barrett and Aaron Briggs will fill up most of the varsity lineup at the outset with the rest of the underclassmen looking to contribute at some point.
“I’ll try to get some younger kids in that sixth spot and rely on the top five for scoring, to get some kids some varsity experience,” Pete said. “Looking ahead when I lose these seniors for next year, someone is going to need to fill those varsity spots, so it is important. It’s an important year to make some jumps and learn the game and hopefully they play a lot more golf for next year.”
The Raiders also play at Punxsutawney next Thursday. The defending D9 Class 1A and AML champion Chucks return enough talent to be the preseason favorites.
ROSTER
Seniors: Adam Mackins, Dane Lyle, Justin Barrett, Aaron Briggs, Brady Caylor.
Junior: David Cable.
Sophomores: Hayden Osborne, Isaac Wolfe, Chase Evans.
Freshmen: Owen Caylor, Ian Pete, Camdyn Davie, Colton Lyons, Hunter Geer, Jacob Frampton, Patrick Diedrich, Bay Harper.
SCHEDULE
August
21-Curwensville/Clearfield, noon; 23-at Punxsutawney, 10 a.m.; 27-at DuBois CC (Treasure Lake Silver); 28-at Ridgway (Laurel Mill GC); 29-Brockway; 30-at DuBois (DuBois CC).
September
6-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge GC); 10-DuBois; 11-DuBois CC, 3 p.m.; 12-Punxsutawney; 18-at Brockway; 19-at DuBois Invitational (Treasure Lake Silver), 9:30 a.m.; 24-District 9 Championship, Pinecrest CC, 9:30 a.m.; 29-District 9 Championship, Pinecrest (second day individual), TBA.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
C-L
With three all-conference players back from last year’s fourth-place team in the KSAC, head coach Jason Craig is optimistic for the upcoming season.
Sophomore Hayden Siegel and senior Ian Callen were first-teamers while junior Kaden Clark was a third-team selection. That trio are joined by sophomore Hayden Callen, and freshmen Braden Smith and Isaac Stormer, form a small but talented roster.
“We have the team where we can compete with the other KSAC schools and I’d definitely like to get a lineup to district and compete there for a title,” said Craig. “I don’t want to get too optimistic, but we’re in as good of shape as anybody in the KSAC.”
Siegel had a strong freshman season and made the first-round cut at districts. He was tied for second place after the first round before settling for ninth.
“We joked that Hayden has a cot in the back room at Clarion Oaks,” Craig said. “He won his flight championship there. He has a strong short game and is accurate off the tee, and I think he’s getting more yards off the tee as well.”
“And Ian is a great athlete who can play any sport and be successful,” Craig added. “And with Kaden, I’d expect him to move up as well.”
Sophomore Hayden Callen will likely be in the mix for a top-four spot in the lineup with the freshmen Smith and Stormer following.
ROSTER
Senior: Ian Callen.
Junior: Kaden Park.
Sophomores: Hayden Callen, Hayden Siegel.
Freshmen: Braden Smith.
SCHEDULE
August
20-At Bavarian Hills Invitational, TBA; 22-Foxburg CC; 23-Clarion Oaks GC; 28-Cross Creek Resort; 30-Hunter’s Station GC.
September
4-Clarion Oaks GC; 6-Lake Arthur GC; 11-Wanango GC; 13-Hi-Level GC; 18-Foxburg CC; 24-District 9 Championship, Pinecrest CC, 9:30 a.m.; 29-District 9 Championship, Pinecrest (second day individual), TBA.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GIRLS
Brookville
The Lady Raiders have a seven-player roster under the direction of third-year head coach Alison Bernat, whose team went 8-4 in the Allegheny Mountain League last year.
Bernat has both of her district players returning in seniors Jenna Grant and Bailey Ganoe, who finished 14th at districts last year with a 110.
While Ganoe is the likely No. 1 player going into the season, Bernat likes what she’s seen so far in the early going from her entire roster.
“We have two new players and I’m excited to see everybody else back,” Bernat said. “They did practice over the summer as far as I could tell and seem to be excited and ready to go. I’m looking forward to picking up where we left off last year. We had a pretty good record.
“There will be some competition among the top four, so that’ll help them get better. They’ll be competing against themselves to improve with the spots jostling around a little bit.”
Senior Sophie Sharp, and sophomores Rilee Kelly and Regan Ganoe are back from last year. New to the squad are sophomore Rylee Stancliffe and freshman Claire Haines.
The Lady Raiders open at Eagles Ridge on Monday with next Thursday’s trip to DuBois at Treasure Lake Gold in doubt because DuBois did not have a player on the roster at last check.
Their two home matches at Pinecrest Country Club are Sept. 4 and 24.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jenna Grant, Bailey Ganoe, Sophie Sharp.
Sophomores: Rylee Stancliffe, Rilee Kelly, Regan Ganoe.
Freshman: Claire Haines.
SCHEDULE
August
20-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge); 23-at DuBois (TL Gold); 28-at Punxsutawney; 30-at Brockway.
September
4-Host AML, Pinecrest; 6-at Ridgway (Laurel Mill GC); 10-at DuBois (TL Gold); 13-at Curwensville (Eagles Ridge); 18-at Ridgway (Laurel Mill GC); 19-at DuBois Invite (TL Silver), 9:30 a.m.; 24-Host AML, Pinecrest; 25-at Punxsutawney; 27-at Brockway.
October
1-District 9 Championship, Bavarian Hills GC, St. Marys, TBA.
Matches begin at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
C-L
The Lady Lions have two players on their girls’ roster this year with senior Anna Burns and first-year sophomore Sydney Simpson.
The six-match schedule for the KSAC starts Friday at Clarion Oaks with a trip to Hi-Level Golf Course next Tuesday.
SCHEDULE
August
17-Clarion Oaks GC; 21-Hi-Level GC.
September
5-Hi-Level GC; 10-Foxburg CC; 17-Lake Arthur GC; 19-Hi-Level GC; 25-Foxburg CC.
October
1-District 9 Championship, Bavarian Hills GC, St. Marys, TBA.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
