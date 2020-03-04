Clearly, the goal was to turn in season-best times at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships held at St. Marys Area High School.
And for both Brookville squads, that was pretty much accomplished across the board. While it would most likely take a win to advance to the state meet, swimming fast was the primary goal.
Freshman Madeline Golier followed that plan and didn’t win a race, but she got a state berth compliments to Bradford’s Julie Moini backing out of her top spot in the 200-yard individual medley.
Moini won with a time of 2:23.38, well ahead of the rest of the field. However, it was Golier who cut almost six seconds off her season-best time with a 2:28.04. She’ll head to the PIAA Championships March 13-14 at Bucknell University.
The last Lady Raider to compete at states in a pool event? Morgan Farley way back in 2005, the same year that Kate Hynes won the last of her three straight state diving titles. Since then, three divers qualified for states — Zoe Cable most recently in 2017, along with Jamie Hays and Sarah Hetrick.
“I really didn’t expect to get this opportunity,” Golier said Monday. “And I think it’s really cool because nobody has made states in a really long time. So to do it as like a freshman was really surprising.”
Golier, whose best stroke is the backstroke, hadn’t swum in the event a lot during the season, but she was seeded fourth with a 2:34.03 behind Moini, junior teammate Emma Fiscus and St. Marys’ Lucy Anthony.
Golier started strong with the backstroke leading off the event, then held off Fiscus for second place as Fiscus was just behind her with a 2:28.55. Anthony was third with a 2:28.62.
That was an unlikely finish considering Golier wasn’t really considering the race as a postseason event.
“I hadn’t swum it in a really long time and I went into it with a really good mindset that I need to beat anybody possible and went as hard as I could,” Golier said. “I hadn’t swum the IM in awhile and didn’t think I was going to swim at districts. I really didn’t want to, but something changed and at the end of the year coach (Jill) Northey said she was going to put me in it, whether I wanted to or not.
“But before that, I decided I wanted to do it, so that’s all that changed.”
“She did everything she had to do throughout the course of the season,” head coach Ray Doolittle said. “There were some plateaus in there, but for the most part it was an upward trajectory in terms of her preparation, her hard work and focus. We’ve been gearing up not just for the 200 IM, but for the 400 IM for the YMCAs. And there’s a lot of fatigue that accompanies that, but I think whenever we finally did rest with the taper going in, all that work just culminated in a terrific race on Friday.”
Golier was happy that she and Fiscus were able to finish in the top-three.
“We’re best friends in the pool and out of the pool,” she said. “We really push each other every practice. We’re always doing the same things. There’s not really a rivalry but we push each other to do the best that we can and we both really wanted to get that second and third spot or first and second or whatever. We are so excited that we both got a medal because we thought we would have to kick each other off to get one.”
Golier also finished second in the 100 backstroke, cutting off about a second off her seeded time with a 1:07.48, well behind impressive junior Baily Trettel’s time of 59.86 seconds.
Golier and Fiscus also made up half of the runner-up 200 medley relay with sophomores Sadie Shofestall and Emma Afton as they cut three seconds off their seeded time.
“We’ve been a relay since we were like 10,” she said. “We’ve been super-close and swimming together. It kind of came together and it’s always been that way and we swim as hard as we can.”
In the 200 freestyle relay, it was Golier, Shofestall, Fiscus and sophomore Julia Bailey cutting about 4 1/2 seconds off their seeded time with a third-place finish in 1:50.95.
Now it’s time to prep for a trip to Bucknell next weekend.
“My goal is to swim as hard as I can, try to knock some more time off and just do the best as I can,” Golier said.
“I know she believes in herself and I know she’s surrounded by people who believe in her,” Doolittle said. “But it’s important to just to get a taste of (states) and hopefully, whatever she does over the summer, whatever we use to build on for next year, instills that hunger to want to not just get back there but to get back there and take it to the next level.”