On Memorial Day of 1946, May 27, what turned out to be the first-ever game played by the Brookville Grays happened at the old high school ball field against the high school team at the time.
The old high school ball field is what we locals Northside Field.
The Brookville American’s headline read: “Raiders Defeat Independents.”
That 1946 season, of course, was the first summer after the conclusion of World War II and interest in area leagues revived.
The “independents” evolved into the Grays and the lineup makes up the bulk of the first group of players who started the team. They went on to win the Mountain League title and finished with an overall record of 33-8.
The Grays played in the Mountain League in 1946-47 before moving to the Clarion County League and winning that title two out of three years through 1950.
Then from 1951 through 1974, the Grays played in the J-C League. From 1975 through 1983, the Grays played in the J-I (Jefferson-Indiana) League before folding for two seasons. From 1984 through present, the Grays have been in the Federation League.
The short story with the box score read:
Counting ‘em all, the score of the hard ball game on Memorial Day between the Brookville Independents and Brookville High School was 11-7 in favor of the Raiders.
Star catches were made by Jim Painter in left and pitcher McAninch. All in all, it was a nice game to watch.
Sixteen bases on ball were issued during the game, which was played on the School Grounds to the tune of the following figures.