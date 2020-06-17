BROOKVILLE — Bouncing back from their first loss of the season on Sunday against DuBois, the Brookville Grays keyed up a six-run third inning on their way to an 11-3 win over the visiting Rossiter Miners Tuesday at McKinley Field.
The Grays (4-1) broke a 2-2 tie, sending 10 batters to the plate in the third. They added three more runs in the fifth.
Three pitchers combined for the win. Aaron Park relieved Thomas Plummer in the third inning and got the win with three effective innings, striking out five and walking two while giving up just one hit. Sam Leadbetter finished things out, going the final two innings.
Thursday, the Grays travel to Clearfield’s Lawrence Township Park to face the PGP Huskers starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the Grays host Pulaski before next Tuesday’s game at Kuntz Motor Company at Curwensville Park.
Rossiter led 2-0 going into the bottom of the second before the Grays tied things up. Jamison Rhoades reached on the first of his two infield singles and after Dan Ion reached when the Miners misplayed his bunt, Joe Culler’s groundout to first pushed home Rhoades. Leadbetter hit the first of his three singles with two outs, driving in Ion.
Then in the decisive third inning, Nathan Bonfardine was hit by a pitch after one out. Tanner LaBenne walked and Rhoades reached again, this time beating out a bunt single that pitcher Dylan Kachmar couldn’t handle as he raced toward the first base line to field.
Ion’s sacrifice fly to center scored Bonfardine before Culler doubled in LaBenne. After Hunter Geer walked to load the bases, Leadbetter delivered another two-out RBI single. Then Brady Caylor drove a ball over rightfielder Alec Greenblatt’s head for a three-run double.
In the fifth, Caylor came up big again, driving in two more runs for a five-RBI day when he looped a double off Greenblatt’s glove in right. Lopez singled in Leadbetter, but Caylor was thrown out at the plate by Greenblatt to end the inning.
Tyler Richardson’s one-out double to deep left field scored Daren Byers for the Miners’ last run in the seventh. Kameron Falgout and Addison Neal singled in runs for Rossiter in the second.
The Grays outhit the Miners, 10-6. Park added a double in the first inning. Isaac London singled twice for the Miners, who fell to 2-3.
Dylan Kachmar and Addison Neal threw for the Miners. Kachmar took the loss, going 2 2/3 innings and giving up five hits while walking four.
Plummer threw the first 1 2/3 innings for the Grays, giving up two runs on three hits with four walks. Lopez got the final out of the second before Park entered the game in the third.
In other games:
SUNDAY, Jan. 14
Rockets 2, Grays 1
At McKinley Field in a battle of early-season unbeatens, the DuBois Rockets edged the Grays.
Braiden Blair and Trent Milliron combined for the win, scattering six hits and holding off the Grays at the end. Blair got the win, allowing five hits in six innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Milliron earned the save, getting Aaron Park to fly out to center to end the game with runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh.
The Rockets built a 2-0 lead. Cory Lehman doubled with two outs and scored on Josh Sorbera’s single in the fourth. Then in the fifth, Garrett Brown singled with one out, then scored from second base on a two-out infield error.
The Grays’ lone run came in the sixth without the aid of a hit. Tanner Klein and Nathan Bonfardine drew walks, Drew Celis bunted them up a base and Tanner LaBenne’s groundout to first scored Klein, but that was it for the Grays who actually outhit the Rockets, 6-5. Dan Ion singled three times for the Grays
Caylor took the loss for the Grays. While not one of the main throwers on the team’s staff, he threw an admirable 4 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and one walk while striking out one. Chase Palmer finished the game out, keeping the Rockets off the board the final 2 1/3 innings.
“I thought we played pretty good,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “Brady did as much as he could over almost five innings and didn’t think he’d go that far.”
THURSDAY, JAN. 11
Grays 9, Pulaski 3
At DuBois City Park’s Stern Field, Hunter Geer threw 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief to help lead the Brookville Grays to a 3-0 start to the season in a 9-3 win over the Pulaski Generals.
Relieving Blaise Roush with one out in the second inning, the Brookville rising junior went the rest of the way, walking four and striking out one. Roush gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two.
“I thought we looked pretty good today,” said Grays manager Bob McCullough. “And, that young kid Hunter Geer who came in did a nice job. That really surprised me, because I didn’t expect him to go that long. We were planning extra pitchers down the line who was going to throw next, and he surprised me.
“We seemed to capitalize on their mistakes today and had a couple big innings there. It was a good game, and defensively we looked good too. We had a couple bulldog infield practices, and I don’t think they liked them, but I think it pays off.”
Geer had two of the Grays’ seven hits off Pulaski pitchers Noah Schneider and Corey Bookhamer. Taking advantage of six Generals errors, the Grays scored five unearned runs. They put up a five-spot in the top of the third inning to take the lead for good.
Brady Caylor, Aaron Park, Nathan Bonfardine, Tanner LaBenne, Joe Culler and Jake Leadbetter also had hits. Leadbetter singled in two runs in the five-run third that saw the Grays score three unearned runs thanks to three Generals errors. LaBenne singled in a run in the sixth.