BROOKVILLE — Starting a six-game week to finish out the Federation League regular season, the Brookville Grays rode a combined two-hitter to blank the visiting Pulaski Generals 7-0 Tuesday at McKinley Field.
The Grays improved to 10-6 going into Wednesday night’s game against the PGP/Post 6 Husker Chiefs at Showers Field in DuBois at 8 p.m. It’s the second game of a PGP/Post 6 doubleheader that started at 6 p.m. against the DuBois Rockets at 6 p.m.
Thursday, the Grays face the DuBois Lumberjacks in another doubleheader starting also at Showers starting at 6 p.m. Then Friday, it’s back home to host Rossiter to finish the season schedule.
All eight teams in the league head to the playoffs that begin next week. The Grays were tied for third place in the loss column with PGP (10-6) going into Tuesday’s games. DuBois (16-1) and Rossiter (12-5) were in first and second place with Sykesville (9-10), Pulaski (6-13 after Tuesday), Kuntz Motors of Curwensville (3-14) and the Lumberjacks (3-14) rounding out the standings.
Against Pulaski Tuesday, newcomer Tom Amsler and Jamison Rhoades combined on the two-hitter. Amsler gave up both hits in his four innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Rhoades struck out three and walked two in his scoreless outing.
Former C-L standout Hayden Callen made his Grays debut with two singles and two runs scored. Blaise Roush tripled in a run in the second inning, Tanner LaBenne singled in two runs in the third and Amsler singled in a run in the fourth.
The Generals got their hits from Tom Frank in the third inning and Eric Schneider in the fourth.
Pulaski visits Rossiter Thursday.