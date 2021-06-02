INDEPENDENTS;AB;R;H;O;A
Jim Ray, rf;4;2;1;1;0
John Chilcott, ss;5;1;2;0;2
Craig Webster, 3b;4;1;1;0;1
Glen Lindermuth, cf-p;4;1;1;1;2
Dick Lindermuth, lf-p;5;1;3;0;0
Rus Birtcil, c;2;0;0;9;0
Dale Gilbert, c;2;1;1;5;0
Alan Hoffman, 1b;3;0;1;4;0
Tip Wells, cf-lf;1;0;0;0;1
Bob McManigle, 2b;5;0;2;2;1
Ken Garvey, lf;2;0;1;1;0
Totals;37;7;13;24;8
BROOKVILLE H.S.;AB;R;H;O;A
Lyle Painter, 3b;3;2;1;3;0
George Chittester, 3b;3;2;2;1;2
Duane Myers, ss;3;2;2;1;2
Bob Baughman, cf;5;1;2;1;1
Jim Painter, lf;5;0;1;2;0
Gene Harding, c;4;1;2;6;1
Gene Iadonato, 1b;2;1;1;10;0
Lawson Bullers, rf;3;1;0;0;0
Lawrence McAninch, p;4;1;1;3;3
Totals;32;11;11;27;9
Score By Innings
Independents;100;002;130;-;7
Brookville;100;205;03x;-;11
Errors: Birtcil, L. Painter, Chittester, Baughman, Harding, Iadonato.
Two-base hits: Myers 2, Harding, Gilbert. Three-base hits: Ray, Webster, D. Lindermuth. Home runs: L. Painter, Baughman, Chittester 2. Struck out by: by McAninch 6, by Sowers 4, G. Lindermuth 5, D. Lindermuth 4. Double play: Iadanato, unassisted.
Umpires: Mike Truman, Ted Sayer.