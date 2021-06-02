INDEPENDENTS;AB;R;H;O;A

Jim Ray, rf;4;2;1;1;0

John Chilcott, ss;5;1;2;0;2

Craig Webster, 3b;4;1;1;0;1

Glen Lindermuth, cf-p;4;1;1;1;2

Dick Lindermuth, lf-p;5;1;3;0;0

Rus Birtcil, c;2;0;0;9;0

Dale Gilbert, c;2;1;1;5;0

Alan Hoffman, 1b;3;0;1;4;0

Tip Wells, cf-lf;1;0;0;0;1

Bob McManigle, 2b;5;0;2;2;1

Ken Garvey, lf;2;0;1;1;0

Totals;37;7;13;24;8

BROOKVILLE H.S.;AB;R;H;O;A

Lyle Painter, 3b;3;2;1;3;0

George Chittester, 3b;3;2;2;1;2

Duane Myers, ss;3;2;2;1;2

Bob Baughman, cf;5;1;2;1;1

Jim Painter, lf;5;0;1;2;0

Gene Harding, c;4;1;2;6;1

Gene Iadonato, 1b;2;1;1;10;0

Lawson Bullers, rf;3;1;0;0;0

Lawrence McAninch, p;4;1;1;3;3

Totals;32;11;11;27;9

Score By Innings

Independents;100;002;130;-;7

Brookville;100;205;03x;-;11

Errors: Birtcil, L. Painter, Chittester, Baughman, Harding, Iadonato.

Two-base hits: Myers 2, Harding, Gilbert. Three-base hits: Ray, Webster, D. Lindermuth. Home runs: L. Painter, Baughman, Chittester 2. Struck out by: by McAninch 6, by Sowers 4, G. Lindermuth 5, D. Lindermuth 4. Double play: Iadanato, unassisted.

Umpires: Mike Truman, Ted Sayer.

