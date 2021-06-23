DuBOIS — Wet field conditions at Sky Lodge forced the postponement of the Brookville Grays’ game at the DuBois Lumberjacks Tuesday night.
The Grays are off until Sunday when they visit Sykesville in Reynoldsville Sunday at 2 p.m. Next Tuesday, the Grays are back home against Kuntz Motors of Curwensville starting at 6 p.m.
Prior to Tuesday’s games, the Federation League standings had the DuBois Rockets at 13-1, Rossiter 8-1, the Grays in third with their 7-6 mark, PGP/Post No. 6 Husker Chiefs of Clearfield at 4-4, Sykesville at 5-7, the Pulaski Generals at 3-9, DuBois Lumberjacks 2-8 and Kuntz Motors 1-7.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 20
Grays 12, Kuntz Motors 1
At Curwensville, scoring runs in all but one of their five at-bats, the Brookville Grays notched a 10-Run Rule win in five innings over Kuntz Motors at Curwensville Area High School.
The Grays worked four Kuntz Motors pitchers for nine walks while banging out 13 hits, three apiece from Joey Lopez and Jake Meeker.
Lopez was the starting pitcher as well and went four innings while scattering four hits with Meeker closing out the game with a scoreless frame in the fifth.
The Grays scored a run in the first inning when Brady Caylor, who had two hits, singled and stole second before scoring on a Lopez single.
Curwensville’s lone run came in the bottom of the inning when Derek Dixon singled in Jake Mullins with two outs.
The Grays sent nine batters to the plate in the third against Mullins, the starting pitcher, with Meeker knocking in the first of his three runs with a single. Thomas Plummer singled in a run.
Up 4-1, the Grays scored eight runs off three Kuntz Motors relievers in the fourth and fifth innings. Meeker and Sam Leadbetter singled in runs and Jamison Rhoades doubled in a run in the five-run fourth inning. Meeker’s third RBI single and another Plummer run-scoring single with a Rhoades sacrifice fly made up a three-run top of the fifth.
THURSDAY, June 17
Grays 14, Pulaski 5
At home and ending a three-game losing streak, the Brookville Grays broke open a close game by scoring 10 runs in fifth and sixth innings at McKinley Field.
The Grays (6-6), the visiting team because of a switch of venue from DuBois because of field availability, trailed 5-4 going into the fifth before scoring two runs. They added eight runs in the sixth inning.
Brookville worked the first three Generals pitchers for nine walks and in the sixth, 12 batters went to the plate with Bryce Rafferty singling in two runs and Tanner LaBenne singling home a run.
Kane McCall relieved Grays starter Rafferty in the second inning and went the rest of the way, giving up three hits while striking out seven and walking none.
Kasey Clinton singled twice for the Generals
WEDNESDAY, June 16
Sykesville 7, Grays 6
At Reynoldsville, the Grays lost their third game in a row as the host Senators rallied from a 6-5 deficit by scoring runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
A one-out single by Jake Felix scoring Brandon Sicheri in the bottom of the sixth — who had walked prior. Felix ended up with a double and two singles in four at bats to go with the game-winning RBI.
Dan Wascovich got Nate Bonfardine to hit into a game-ending double play after a single and error left two Brookville runners on base with one out in the seventh.
Wascovich earned the win — pitching a complete game while striking out four and walking none to go with the Brookville six runs on eight hits.
Blair Roush led Brookville with five RBIs on a homer and a single. Palmer was the losing pitcher in relief of Tanner Labenne and Roush.