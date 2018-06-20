BROOKVILLE — Two short streaks came to an end Thursday night at McKinley Field as the Brookville Grays rallied past the Sykesville Senators for a 6-5 win in Federation League action last Thursday.
The Grays were 3-5 going into Tuesday’s game at DuBois after ending a two-game losing streak. Thursday, they host Rossiter before traveling to Showers Field in DuBois on Sunday to play Pulaski at 5 p.m. Next Tuesday, they’re at DuBois again.
The Grays rallied back from a 4-2 deficit going into the bottom of the fourth, scoring three runs. After Sykesville tied it at 5-5 in the top of the fifth, the Grays grabbed the lead for good on Seth Dunkle’s one-out single in the bottom of the inning.
Kane McCall relieved Grays starter three batters into the fourth inning and went the distance, getting the win after allowing just two hits while striking out four and walking two.
The Senators, who had their two-game winning streak stopped, broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth. Their first two runs came in the second inning when Brandon Simbeck and Cory Manning hit back-to-back doubles and Dillon Harriger singled.
In the fifth down a run, the Senators tied it at 5-5 when Austin Blauser singled home Adam Fox with two outs. But Dunkle’s clutch single in the bottom of the inning was the difference.
Dane Lyle doubled and Culler singled in the Grays’ two-run third inning. Lyle and Plummer hit back-to-back RBI singles in the Grays’ three-run fourth.
Ryan Walker went the first four innings on the mound for the Senators, giving up six hits while striking out five and walking two. Cruz Eshenbaugh took the loss in relief, going the final two innings and giving up three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.