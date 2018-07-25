DuBOIS — Their season ending in the opening round of the Federation League playoffs, the fifth-seeded Brookville Grays fell in three games to fourth-seeded Pulaski in their best-of-three series.
Last Thursday, the Generals edged the Grays 5-4 after the Grays had forced the deciding game with a 4-3 win on Wednesday at McKinley Field. The Grays finished the season with an overall record of 7-16.
The Generals-Grays series wound up being a close one with the Generals outscoring the Grays 11-7 in the three games.
Pulaski (10-14), meanwhile, has challenged top-seeded DuBois early on in its best-of-seven semifinal series. They were at 1-1 going into Tuesday night’s game at Showers Field. In the other semifinal, Sykesville had jumped out to a 2-0 series lead.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, July 19
Pulaski 5, Grays 4
At Showers Field, the Generals broke open a 3-2 lead with two runs in the fourth, then held off a two-run rally by the Grays in the seventh to clinch the series.
It was 3-2 Generals after the first inning. Brookville’s Seth Dunkle and Joe Lopez led off the game with back-to-back doubles against Read, with Lopez’s two-bagger scoring Dunkle. Lopez then came home on Tanner LaBenne’s one-out single to put the Grays up 2-0.
That lead was short-lived though as Pulaski answered right back in the bottom half.
The Generals loaded the bases with one out as Braden Paulinellie and Adam Bankovich drew walks off Brookville starter Brandon Bell, who also hit Myers. Bell then got Drew Bankovich to fly out to shallow center, but Frank delivered a clutch two-out, bases-clearing double to the left-center gap to put the Generals up 3-2.
Pulaski scored twice in the fourth before the Grays made things interesting in the seventh.
The Grays pushed two runs across on an error and three hits — one of which was a RBI single by Joe Lopez. Brookville proceeded to load the bases with one out against Read before his defense came out up with two big plays to end the series.
Pulaski first baseman Phil Myers made a diving stop on a hard grounder and fired home from his knees. Catcher Adam Bankovich made a nice stop of the throw and stepped on home for a forceout for out No. 2.
Sam Leadbetter then hit a ball up the middle that he appeared to think was through the infield to tie the game. However, shortstop Braden Paulinellie made a nice play deep behind the second base bag, then spun and fired to first.
Myers may have come off the bag on the stretch, but Leadbetter was called out and the call was not questioned by Brookville as the teams lined up to shake hands following a hard-fought series.
Bell took the loss, throwing the first five innings. Dunkle and Lopez each had two hits while those two and Nathan Bonfardine hit doubles.
WEDNESDAY, July 18
Grays 4, Pulaski 3
At McKinley Field, the Grays scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 4-3 win over Pulaski in Game 2 of their Federation League best-of-3 playoff series at McKinley field Wednesday.
Down 3-2 and their final three outs and after the first out of the inning was recorded on a fly out to center, the Grays’ Kane McCall got the rally started by reaching on a infield single to third base. Thomas Plummer then hit a single to left, followed by a single to center by Joe Lopez to load the bases with one away.
Nick Bishop drew a bases loaded walk to drive in McCall to tie the game and Nate Bonfardine followed by taking ball four to bring home Plummer for the walk-off win.
Down 2-0 in the fourth, the Grays tied things up with two runs.
Brookville was finally able to solve Generals starter Noah Schneider on the mound and get on the board. Joe Lopez led off with a walk, but was forced out as second as Bishop reached on a fielder’s choice. Nathan Bonfardine then hit a hard ground ball back to Schneider on the mound, whose attempted force out throw at second skipped passed second as both runners were safe on the play.
After a walk to load the bases, Sam Leadbetter delivered a two-RBI single to right field to tie the game at two.
Pulaski regained the lead in the top of the sixth when Devin Clark drew a walk with the bases loaded.
But the Grays won it in the bottom of the seventh to force a deciding third game.
Kane McCall went the distance on the mound to get the win, striking out seven and walking five while giving up six hits.
Lopez had two of the Grays’ five hits off Schneider, who walked seven and struck out nine.
TUESDAY, July 17
Pulaski 2,
Grays 0
At Showers Field, Generals starter Phil Myers threw a shutout at the Grays for the second time in less than a week. He tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk.
In three outings against the Grays this season covering 16 innings, the left-handed Myers struck out 15 while walking just one and giving up seven hits.
The lone runs of the game scored in the fourth inning on Shane Haberberger’s two-run double to right field.
Rob Jewett threw five innings for the Grays, giving up four hits and four walks while striking out three. Joe Lopez, who had two of the Grays’ hits off Myers, threw a scoreless sixth inning.
Courier-Express sports writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.
