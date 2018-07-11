BROOKVILLE — Tuesday night’s scheduled home game with the DuBois Rockets wound up an automatic loss for the Brookville Grays in Federation League play.
Meaning forfeit, not enough players.
That dropped the Grays to 5-12 going into Wednesday’s home doubleheader with the Pulaski Generals at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, the regular-season concludes with another home game with the Sykesville.
How those three games go will determine where the Grays will finish in the five-team standings. The Senators were 7-10 and Pulaski was 6-11 going into Tuesday night. The fourth- and fifth-place teams would open in the preliminary round of the playoffs that begin next Tuesday with the top-seed — either 13-5 DuBois or 12-6 Rossiter — playing the winner in the semifinals.
In other games:
SUNDAY, July 8
Grays split twinbill
at Rossiter
At Rossiter, the Grays and Miners split their doubleheader. The Grays won 4-2 in the opener before the Miners took the nightcap, 6-2.
In the opener, Grays pitcher Glenn Stewart scattered eight hits while striking out seven and walking one.
But despite Stewart’s outing, the Grays trailed 2-0 going into the top of the sixth inning before scored three runs. They added an insurance run in the seventh.
In the sixth, Kane McCall started the rally with a walk. Jared Hetrick reached on misplayed sacrifice bunt before Thomas Plummer singled in McCall. Matt Bowser bunted home Hetrick and Nathan Bonfardine drove home the third run with a sacrifice fly.
Then in the seventh, Dan Ion reached on a walk, went to second on Brandon Bell’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Hetrick’s two-out single.
In the second game, the Grays had 11 hits and put runners on base in every inning, but could only muster two first-inning runs. Thomas Plummer, who went 4-for-4 and reached base a fifth time with a walk, scored on Nathan Bonfardine’s one-out single with the second scoring on an error.
All but two Grays starters had hits with Hetrick singling twice.
Rossiter scored three times in the second, twice in the fourth and once in the fifth. Dakota Thomas and Pete Meterko each had three hits for the Miners. Jordan Mesoraco finished with two, one of them a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.