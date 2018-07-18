DuBOIS — The Brookville Grays wrapped up the Federation League regular season at 6-14 and started the playoffs Tuesday at Showers Field against the Pulaski Generals, dropping the first game 2-0.
It’s a 4/5 seed matchup that’ll go a best-of-three set with the winner advancing to play top-seeded DuBois (14-6) starting Saturday in a best-of-five semifinal setup.
The other semifinal will have No. 3 seed Sykesville (10-10) taking on No. 2 seed and defending champion Rossiter (12-7) starting Saturday.
Wednesday, the Grays were scheduled to host game two against Pulaski (7-12) at McKinley Field with a third game, if necessary, set for Thursday in DuBois.
Last Thursday, the Grays wrapped up the scheduled with an 8-5 loss to the Sykesville Senators at McKinley Field. Jude Lander, Brandon Sicheri and Ryan Walker combined on a five-hitter against the Grays. Nick Bishop had two of the Grays’ hits, including three runs batted in.
Brandon Bell and Thomas Plummer pitched for the Grays, Bell going the first three innings.
In last Wednesday’s games:
Grays, Pulaski
split twinbill
Last Wednesday at McKinley Field, the Generals took the opener, 6-0, while the Grays took the nightcap in a 7-4 extra-inning affair lasting 10 innings.
In the first game, Generals left-hander Phil Myers overwhelmed the Grays with a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one, retiring 10 batters in a row during one stretch.
Pulaski scored four runs in the third and two in the seventh. Corey Carr singled in two runs and Shane Haberberger singled in another. The General added two unearned runs in the seventh to set the final.
Jake Miknis and Myers each had two hits. Seth Dunkle singled twice for the Grays.
The Grays and Generals were tied at 3-3 through the first three innings of the second game, then both traded runs in the seventh.
The Generals had the potential winning run tagged out at the plate in the bottom of the seventh after tying the game earlier on the play when Justin Miknis beat out an infield grounder. Dunkle’s throw to first went wide, but catcher Nathan Bonfardine was able to get the overthrow and beat Ed Seduski to the plate to end the inning.
Then in the top of the 10th, the visiting Grays — the game was a makeup of an earlier game in DuBois — pushed home three runs when Sam Leadbetter ripped a three-run triple with two outs.
That was enough for pitcher Kane McCall to close things out in the bottom of the inning. He relieved starter Joe Lopez with one out in the third inning and went 7 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 12 and walking five.
Tanner LaBenne had four hits, Leadbetter and Bonfardine finished with three, and Dunkle, Jared Hetrick and Chase Palmer each had four.
Myers, Miknis and Lucas Burkett each had two hits for the Generals. Carr was the losing pitcher, going the final 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Kevin Gnacinksi.
