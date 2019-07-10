BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Grays try to finish out their Federation League schedule this week as they took a 4-11 record into Tuesday night’s home game with the Pulaski Generals.
Thursday, the Grays were scheduled to visit the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field for what could be the final game of the regular season. The playoffs begin next week.
In Monday’s game against Sykesville at McKinley Field, the Grays were no-hitted by Dan Wascovich, who struck out two and hit one batter in a 12-0 win in five innings. Thomas Plummer, Chase Palmer and Tanner Corle pitched for the Grays.
The Senators got a grand slam homer from Ryan Walker.
Sunday, the Grays split a doubleheader with Rossiter, winning the first game 8-1 and dropping the second game 2-1. In the Grays’ win, pitcher Kane McCall got the win, allowing four hits over five innings. Lake Staub and Jared Hetrick hit doubles.
The Grays lost at DuBois, 11-1, last Tuesday. They managed just two hits off a combination of four Rockets pitchers as Colby Himes and Jose Lopez each hit singles.