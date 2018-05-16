BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Grays are set to start another season Sunday in the trimmed-down Federation League.
Manager Bob McCullough said he has a similar roster for the upcoming 20-game season in the league that’s down to five teams, down from seven last year, with the Grays, Sykesville Senators, Pulaski Generals, DuBois Rockets and defending champion Rossiter Miners.
It’ll be the Rockets coming to McKinley Field Sunday for a 2 p.m. game, weather-permitting. Next Thursday, the Grays host Sykesville. Each team plays each other five times to make up the 20-game schedule which wraps up July 12.
Last year, the Grays finished 15-9 and grabbed the third seed for the playoffs. They beat Pulaski 3-1 in the best-of-five semifinal round before falling to Rossiter in five games in the finals.
It was the Miners’ first title since 1993.
Among the core players likely back for the Grays are the team’s top hitters in Nathan Bonfardine and Tanner Klein, along with Matt Bowser, Nick Bishop, Thomas Plummer, and pitchers Brandon Bell and Glenn Stewart.
SCHEDULE
May
20-DuBois, 2 p.m.; 24-Sykesville; 27-at Rossiter, 2 p.m.; 29-Pulaski.
June
3-at DuBois, 2 p.m.; 5-at Sykesville (Reynoldsville); 7-Rossiter; 10-Pulaski, 2 p.m.; 11-at Rossiter; 14-Sykesville; 19-at DuBois; 21-Rossiter; 24-at Pulaski, 5 p.m.; 26-at DuBois; 27-Pulaski; 28-at Sykesville (Reynoldsville).
July
5-at Pulaski; 8-at Rossiter, 4 p.m.; 10-at DuBois; 12-Sykesville.
Games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
