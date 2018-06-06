BROOKVILLE — Two days after grinding out a walk-off win in 11 innings against the DuBois Rockets, the Brookville Grays were at it again in bonus baseball.
Tuesday at McKinley Field, the Grays and Sykesville Senators ripped their way through seven scoreless innings in 73 minutes before the Senators put three on the board in the eighth and went on to win 3-1.
The Grays fell to 2-4 in the Federation League going into Thursday’s home game with the Rossiter Miners. Sunday, they host Pulaski at 2 p.m.
Grays starter Kane McCall dueled with Sykesville’s Dan Wascovich and put up nearly the same numbers. McCall went the first seven, giving up just two hits to Austin Blauser in the second and fifth inning while walking three and striking out 10, using a lethal fastball/curve combination that kept the Senators off-balance.
Wascovich didn’t have as many swings and misses, but was effective as well over the first seven innings, giving up just four singles in each of the first four innings to Nick Bishop, Sam Leadbetter, Matt Bowser and Thomas Plummer. He wound up striking out three and walking three, allowing a fifth single to Seth Dunkle in the bottom of the eighth.
The difference was obviously the eighth as McCall tired with three of the first four batters reaching to start the inning. After a groundout, McCall hit Dylan Harriger and walked Brandon Simbeck. No. 10 hitter Garrett Prosper singled in both runners to chase McCall from the game.
Plummer walked Jared Baummer and struck out Corey Manning before Adam Fox singled in the third run of the inning.
With a three-run cushion, Wascovich navigated through a leadoff error and walked to start the bottom of the eighth. Bowser scored on Nick Bishop’s forceout grounder for the Grays’ lone run.
In last week’s games:
SUNDAY, June 3
Grays 5, Rockets 4
At Showers Field, the Grays were the home team via a reschedule date and walked it off in the bottom of the 11th inning to beat the Rockets as Joe Lopez singled home Sam Leadbetter with the winning run with no outs.
Leadbetter walked to start the inning, moved over to second on Tyler Park’s sacrifice and scored on Lopez’s single.
The Grays broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth on Tanner Klein’s two-out solo home run, but the Rockets forced extras with a run in the seventh. Four innings later, the Grays walked it off for their second straight win.
The Grays’ first three runs came in the fourth inning. Park started the inning with a walk, moved to second and scored on Lopez’s single. Lopez scored two batters later when Klein reached on an error and Klein came home on Nick Bishop’s two-out single.
Seth Dunkle, the fifth Grays pitcher, threw the final three innings of scoreless relief to get the win, giving up three hits and one walk while striking out one.
Thomas Plummer, Brandon Bell, Lopez and Kane McCall all pitched before Dunkle.
Lopez and Tanner Labenne each had two hits, accounting for four of the six Grays hits.
TUESDAY, May 29
Grays 6, Pulaski 4
At McKinley Field, the Grays notched their first win of the year as a trio of Grays pitchers — Rob Jewett, Aaron Park and Brandon Bell — combined on an eight-hitter. Jewett went the first four innings while Park threw the fifth and sixth and Bell the seventh to get the save.
The Grays led 5-0 after three innings. With two outs in the first, Tanner Klein doubled home a run then scored on Tanner Labenne’s single. In their three-run third, Nate Bonfardine and Labenne doubled while Klein singled. Joe Lopez singled and scored a run in the fifth.
Klein and Labenne each had two hits. Dane Lyle added a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.