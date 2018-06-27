DuBOIS — Splitting a pair of games with Pulaski at Showers Field Sunday, the Brookville Grays headed into the week with a 4-8 record in the Federation League.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the Grays were scheduled to visit DuBois and face Pulaski again at McKinley Field. Then they were set to visit Sykesville Thursday in Reynoldsville, weather permitting.
Here’s a look at their recent games:
SUNDAY, June 24
Pulaski 3, Grays 1
Grays 6, Pulaski 0
At Showers Field, the Grays won the nightcap as Kane McCall tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks in the shutout win.
The Grays led 1-0 going into the fourth inning when they scored four runs to put the game away. Cole Labenne singled in a run, Joe Lopez singled in two and Thomas Plummer pushed a run home with a sacrifice fly.
Sam Leadbetter singled in a run in the first inning. Nate Bonfardine, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, doubled in a run in the sixth. Lopez singled twice.
In the first game, Pulaski’s Noah Schneider tossed a two-hitter in the 3-1 win. Colin Read had two hits with a triple and drove in two runs.
Plummer and Nick Bishop had the Grays’ only hits. Plummer took the loss despite good numbers on the mound, giving up six hits while striking out seven with no walks.
THURSDAY, June 21
Rossiter 2, Grays 1
At McKinley Field, the visiting Miners scored runs in their first two at-bats and made them stand up in a win over the Grays.
Braxton Giavedoni led the game off with a home run and Brandon Matthews singled in a run in the second inning. That was enough for starter Dylan Kachmar to get the win. He scattered six hits while striking out three and walking one.
The Grays’ lone run came in the third inning when Glenn Stewart walked, reach third after singles from Joe Lopez and Sam Leadbetter, and scored on Thomas Plummer’s sacrifice fly.
Stewart threw well on the mound in taking the loss. He gave up seven hits while striking out six against no walks in six innings with Lopez throwing a scoreless seventh.
TUESDAY, June 19
DuBois 2, Grays 1,
9 innings
At Showers Field, the Grays fell in another game decided by extra innings.
Kane McCall and Thomas Plummer combined on the mound for the Grays. McCall went the first five innings, giving up two hits while striking out three and walking three. Plummer was the losing pitcher, going the final four innings.
For the Rockets, T.J. Gornati scattered six hits in seven innings with five strikeouts. Alex Hart was the winner, pitching the final two innings.
Matt Bowser and Tyler Park each had two hits for the Grays.
Thayne and Zane Morgan each had two hits for the Rockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.