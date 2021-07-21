BROOKVILLE — He hadn’t pitched in almost a month, but Brookville Grays pitcher Thomas Plummer didn’t show many cobwebs on his right arm in Tuesday night’s Federation League playoff win over the Rossiter Miners at McKinley Field.
Plummer allowed just two hits over six innings while striking out six, walking two and hitting a batter as the Grays eventually put away the Miners with a five-run bottom of the sixth in an 8-0 win.
The best-of-five semifinal series continued Wednesday night at Shaffer Field in Rossiter with Game 3 set for Thursday back in Brookville at 6 p.m. weather-permitting. With no rainouts, the final two games, if needed, would be Saturday in Rossiter and Sunday in Brookville.
In the other semifinal, the defending champion and top-seeded DuBois Rockets edged Sykesville, 8-7.
It was only Plummer’s fourth outing of the year, his work schedule and rainouts limiting his opportunities.
“I felt like I hadn’t thrown in a month because I usually throw Tuesday and every game would get rained out, so I knew my arm would be fresh enough to go,” said Plummer, who last pitched in a 10-6 win over Sykesville in Reynoldsville on June 27. “Meek (catcher Jake Meeker) and I mainly focused on throwing fastballs as much as we could through the lineup the first time, then mixed in some sliders and changeups from there. I just kept the ball down and the guys made plays and the defense was great tonight.”
Plummer retired the first nine batters he faced with four strikeouts, then after giving up a one-out single to Daren Byers in the fourth, he got an inning-ending double play ball out of Pete Meterko.
In the top of the sixth, the Miners loaded the bases again with two outs after another Byers single and a walk to Meterko, but Plummer bore down and got Isaac Stouffer looking to end the threat. Jamison Rhoades retired the side in the seventh to secure the shutout.
But until the sixth, it was a frustrating 3-0 lead for the Grays, Plummer’s brilliance aside. They stranded 11 runners overall, but nine through the first five innings as Miners starter Isaac London was able to get out of jams every inning to either limit damage or keep the Grays off the scoreboard.
“I thought Rossiter had its chance to come back and had it loaded but the didn’t get the hits,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “What I saw from Plummer was someone in command, I thought. He looked really good, had his curveball or a slider. I guess that’s what he calls it. He threw 86 pitches, the same as what he shot in golf today.”
“Actually, I shot an 83 in golf and threw 86 pitches,” Plummer corrected and laughed. “Not to brag. That’s a humble brag.”
Brady Caylor singled three times, walked once and scored two runs while Joey Lopez singled twice and scored twice. Those two started the two-run first with singles and after Jake Meeker walked, Rhoades singled in Caylor and Lopez for the 2-0 lead.
In the second, Bryce Rafferty walked to lead off the inning, then scored when Joey Lopez’s shallow popup fell in left field, resulting in a fielder’s choice out at third.
But the Grays stranded two runners in the third and had bases loaded in the fourth before London struck out Rhoades and got Hunter Geer to ground into an inning-ending double play. In the fifth, Chase Palmer tripled to lead off the inning but was thrown out at the plate on Geer’s grounder to shortstop.
In the sixth after Plummer got out of his jam in the top of the inning, the first six Grays reached base. Caylor’s infield single, Lopez’s single and Meeker’s hard grounder past first base pushed Caylor home to make it 4-0, chasing London from the game.
Rhoades walked, Geer’s grounder to short on a drawn-in infield was still able to score a run with the Miners getting now one and Palmer walked to force in a run to highlight the game-sealing five-run inning.
In last week’s first-round series:
THURSDAY, July 15
Grays 16,
Kuntz Motors 1
At Curwensville High School finishing off Kuntz Motors in two straight games of a best-of-three first-round series, the Grays pounded out 16 hits in a 16-1 five-inning win.
The Grays scored all of their runs in their first four at-bats, including four runs in each of the first and second innings before adding five runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
Jake Meeker, Jamison Rhoades and Tanner LaBenne each had three hits. Meeker singled three times and scored three runs, Rhoades doubled twice and drove in six runs while scoring three. He doubled in two runs in the second, singled in two in the third and doubled in two more in the fourth. LaBenne drove in three runs, doubling once.
Chase Palmer doubled in two runs in the first inning while starting and winning pitcher Hunter Geer had two hits with a double and two RBIs with three runs scored.
Geer allowed four hits while striking out four with no walks in a 47-pitch, four-inning outing. Brady Caylor threw a scoreless fifth to close out the game.
WEDNES., July 14
Grays 11,
Kuntz Motors 0
At McKinley Field, where the series was supposed to start on Tuesday, but moved Curwensville but then rained out anyway, it felt like a lot of work just to get the opening win, but on the field, it was a one-sided 11-0 win.
The Grays put up five runs in the first inning and six in the fifth to account for their offense that managed 11 hits against Kuntz Motors pitchers Jake Mullins and Hunter Hipps.
For the Grays, it was rising Brookville Raiders senior Jamison Rhoades who surrendered two hits over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Chase Palmer threw two scoreless innings to finish out the shutout.
Brady Caylor and Joey Lopez started the bottom of the first with soft-liner singles off Mullins, who then walked Jake Meeker to load the bases. Two straight grounders up the middle from Rhoades and Hunter Geer were headed for at least forceouts or a double play chance, but both times errant throws wound up extending the inning.
Palmer singled in two runs to make it 5-0 as he went on to go 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.
“The first inning we were all gung ho and got that five-run lead and fell flat,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said.
Hipps replaced Mullins and gave up just two hits in the next three scoreless innings before the Grays sent 10 batters to the plate to score six more runs. Palmer singled in a run as did Cayliff Worling. Caylor singled in two runs to finish off the scoring to make it 11-0. The league uses a 12-Run Rule after five innings.
Caylor, Lopez and Geer each finished with two hits.
Rhoades faced the minimum batters through 3 2/3 innings — he walked Spencer Hoover with one out in the first inning and picked him off first base — before giving up a broken-bat single to Mullins with two outs in fourth inning. He gave up a one-out single to Hipps and walked Frank Hipps, but stranded both in the fifth.
“I thought Jamison pitched really well,” McCullough said of his 62-pitch outing.