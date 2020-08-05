DuBOIS — Nobody was better than the DuBois Rockets through the shortened Federation League season.
And in the playoffs, the Rockets continued that theme by winning their second title in three years, finishing off the Brookville Grays in four straight games with a 6-0 win last Wednesday.
It’s the 10th title since 1992 for the Rockets, who were tied with the Grays for the most titles over that span until last week.
The Rockets’ win completed a 21-2 season overall as they dominated the Grays to the tune of a 19-3 margin in their four wins — 3-0, 4-1 and 6-2 before the clincher. But that’s what they did all year, outscoring teams 172-38.
“I think this series is proof of who we are as a baseball club,” Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre said of his roster of nine active PSU-DuBois players along with a few recently graduated. “We played our best baseball this entire series. Team wins, base running, defense, timely hitting, we checked all the boxes this whole series. You know, there’s going to be an MVP, but this is the ultimate team series win.”
The Grays, who beat the Rockets in seven games in last year’s semifinals, then as the No. 3 seed beat No. 2 seed Pulaski in this year’s semis, finished the year at 14-11.
While last year’s season ended with a title, this year’s run was much more easier to navigate with a more dependable roster as far as numbers on a game-to-game basis for veteran manager Bob McCullough.
“I thought we would’ve done better in the finals, but I never saw the Rockets at full strength,” he said. “They’re pretty good, they’re really good. And even when we held them down, we couldn’t hold them for long. They’re hard to beat.
“The season was less stressful (than last year) and people were playing and coming and that was good. I thought when we got down to the last week or so of the season, the guys were getting tired. They thought they’d pick it up and go, but that didn’t happen.”
Their fourth different starter and winning pitcher was Ridgway native Austin Amacher, who went the first six innings before giving way to Jake Sorbera in the seventh. Amacher scattered five hits while striking out three and walking none while hitting a batter.
“All four pitchers went deep into games, all throwing strikes and giving us a chance,” Gasbarre said. “The lineup has been vicious. How often do you see a team bunt to get to your No. 8 hitter. Zane (Morgan) was outstanding this entire series. They couldn’t get him out and he drove the ball all series long. It shows the depth of the lineup.”
Morgan was indeed the finals MVP, going 2-for-3 with a triple to start the scoring in the second inning. For the series, he was 7-for-12 (.583).
Morgan tripled on a two-hopper to the fence in center, the deepest part of the park, with one out in the top of the second off Grays starter Hunter Geer and scored on his twin brother Thayne’s double to right. Thayne was balked to third and scored on Garrett Brown’s groundout.
Then in the fourth, thanks to three infield hits, the Rockets put their other four runs across to put the game away.
Cory Lehman — he finished the series 6-for-13 (.462) — doubled to right-center field before Josh Sorbera reached on a bunt single. Zane Morgan’s reached on infield chopper to load the bases and Thayne Morgan pushed home Lehman with sacrifice fly to right. Another infield single from Brown leaded the bases before Read’s two-run single made it 6-0.
Aaron Park replaced Geer to finish the inning and threw a scoreless fifth. Chase Palmer and Tanner LaBenne also threw scoreless innings.
The Grays’ first two shots to score came with two outs, stranding runners on first and second in the first and fifth innings. In the sixth, Cayliff Worling singled with one out and reached third when Drew Beichner reached on an error, but Amacher got the final two outs to end the threat.
Jake Sorbera threw a scoreless seventh with the final out actually coming at the plate. Kane McCall doubled with one out and tried to score on Chase Palmer’s two-out single but was easily thrown out at the plate.
League president Paul Roman was pleased with how the season finished. No rainouts, no cancellations, no issues with scheduling available umpires and all smiles at the end.
“I’m very thrilled,” he said. “In March and April, I didn’t think we’d have a season. We had three young teams (from Clearfield, Curwensville and Philipsburg) and I wanted to express gratitude the league has for the press coverage. We had three local papers — Courier-Express, (Jeffersonian Democrat), Clearfield Progress and Punxsutawney Spirit — with good coverage and hopefully we can keep that going and we had a lot of people looking at the league website (www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague) as well.”
It was the fourth time the two teams met in the finals and they’re now at a 2-2 split in those matchups. The Grays, who beat the Rockets in seven games in last year’s semifinals, swept the Rockets in 2006 and won in six games in 1992. The Rockets beat the Grays in seven games in 2003.