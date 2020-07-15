BROOKVILLE — For openers, the Brookville Grays did exactly what teams need to do in the playoffs.
Especially, in a best-of-three first round, that is. Win the first one thanks to a seven-run third inning in a 9-2 win over the Spike Island Pirates Tuesday night at McKinley Field.
The No. 3-seeded Grays head to Bigler to take on the No. 6-seeded Pirates on Wednesday with a third game, if necessary, back in Brookville Thursday.
From there, it would be the best-of-five semifinals starting Saturday or Sunday against the No. 2 vs. No. 7 series — Pulaski or Sykesville. Pulaski took the first game Tuesday in a 3-2 win.
Grays righthander Thomas Plummer went the distance, tossing a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks with one hit batsmen. Two of those hits and a walk came in Spike Island’s two-run top of the first inning.
“After he got past the first inning, Plum looked really good,” Grays manager Bob McCullough said. “He knows how to get it done. Now I’m worried about who we are pitching tomorrow.”
The Grays tied it with runs in the first and second innings before sending 11 batters to the plate in the third. The first six batters reached base — including an infield error and a communication breakdown on a bunt — and the floodgates opened.
Aaron Park and Hunter Geer hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Dan Ion reached on an error before Sam Leadbetter reached on a bunt that the Pirates misplayed with no one covering first and Tanner LaBenne blooped an RBI single into right field.
Chase Palmer’s infield single pushed home another run. A Joey Lopez forceout scored run number four and after Brady Caylor’s walk, Nathan Bonfardie singled home two runs. Park’s second at-bat produced the seventh run on a groundout to second.
“That’s what happens sometimes in games like that. Sometimes it’s the team that doesn’t choke the apple,” McCullough said.
“It’s been the theme of our season here in the second half,” Spikes manager Drew Bryan said. “We started off hot, then lose focus. Those second, third and fourth inning at-bats we didn’t score any runs and didn’t take advantage of it and had some mental mistakes in that big inning.
“But we will continue to learn by making plays and throws and trusting your defense. Our pitchers threw well, but we just didn’t make the plays.”
Doug Kolesar, Zach Witherow and Kyle Hahn threw for the Pirates. Kolesar threw the first 2-plus innings and gave up the first seven runs, six of them earned. Witherow went three innings and gave up the final two runs of the third while Hahn threw two scoreless innings.
The Pirates’ only runs came in the top of the first inning. Parker White led off with a single. Nate Gustkey reached on an infield error and Keegan Soltis walked after one out before Michael Kitko singled in White and Gustkey.
But the Pirates had one hit the rest of the way and couldn’t put any type of rally.
“We were seeing a bunch of strikes in those few innings and guys weren’t ready to go,” Bryan said. “We’re playing solid for about five innings a game and it’s those one or two innings that are hurting us right now.”
The Grays had 13 hits. Caylor, Geer and Chase Palmer each had two hits.
In last week’s regular-season finale:
THURSDAY, July 9
Rockets 9,
Grays 2
At McKinley Field, the Rockets were the home team because of field availability issues and scored all nine of their runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Rockets drew six first-inning walks off starter Brady Caylor and Sam Leadbetter and five of them came around to score. Cory Lehman doubled in two runs and Dan Stauffer, with his second single of the inning, drove in two with his second hit of the inning.
That’s all DuBois needed as pitchers T.J. Gornati, Braiden Blair and Brandon Orsich combined for the win on the mound. Gornati went the first three, striking out four and giving up three hits and a walk. Blair got the win, pitching three innings and allowing five hits and two walks while hitting a batter. Orsich retired the side in the seventh.
Cole LaBenne singled twice for the Grays. Joey Lopez drew a bases-loaded walk off Blair in the fifth to force home the Grays’ first run while Chase Palmer singled in Aaron Park with two outs in the sixth.
Lopez and Kane McCall threw scoreless innings in relief for the Grays, Lopez 3 2/3 innings and McCall the final two innings.