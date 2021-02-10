TIONESTA — Alayna Haight led a 3-point scoring barrage as the Brookville Lady Raiders sank 13 from long range and beat Forest Area, 59-33, at West Forest High School Monday night.
Haight made eight of those 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points as she nailed three bombs in the first half for 12 points and scored 15 in the second half on five 3-pointers.
Her eight treys ties a school record previously held by Elaina Powell, who made eight against St. Marys in December of 2014.
Elizabeth Wonderling added 15 points with three 3-pointers while Hannah Lundgren and Kerstyn Davie also made shots from downtown and scored six and five points respectively.
The Lady Raiders (2-8) led 34-19 at halftime and led 45-30 going into the fourth before outscoring Forest, 14-3, the rest of the way.
Forest (0-9) got 13 points from Jessica Wagner and 10 from Megan Clow.
Brookville hosts Brockway Friday. Next week, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to visit Keystone Monday and DuBois Friday.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 4
Punxsy 56, Brookville 15
At home against the Lady Chucks, the Lady Raiders were routed as Punxsutawney retained the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy, which is also featured in each season series between the boys’ teams.
As the score indicates, there was no doubt out of the gate as the Lady Chucks raced out to a 13-4 first-quarter lead.
Punxsy then blanked Brookville in the second quarter for a 36-4 advantage which started the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock to start the second half.
The largest lead was the final margin as Punxsutawney outscored the hosts, 20-11, in the second half.
Two Lady Chucks reached double figures in scoring with Sarah Weaver and Riley Presloid finishing with 17 and 12 points respectively.
Danielle Griebel scored seven points, Chloe Presloid and Kierstin Riley each scored six points and Katelyn Griebel had a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with two points.
Alayna Haight hit three 3-pointers and led the Lady Raiders with nine points.