BROOKVILLE — Some 37 duos and 74 players took part in the annual “The Gabby” tournament honoring the late Gabby Schuckers was held last weekend at Pinecrest Country Club.
Champions were crowned in eight men’s flights and one Ladies flight while fourth flight champions Doug Hanna and Greg Truitt won the overall title after a playoff with all of the flight champs.
The team of Vicki Smith and Sheryl Riesmeyer won the five-team Ladies Flight title.
Flight standings are listed below. Teams played a round-robin nine-hole match play schedule within their own flight with the maximum points possible being 10 points per matchup.
First flight: 1. Ben Carrico and Tom McClaine, 23 1/2; 2. Kyle Cappetta and Tim Kammerdeiner, 20; 3. Mike and Ryan Schuckers, 19 1/2; 4. Ralph Atkinson and Zachary Hanus, 17.
Second flight: 1. Jake Bowser and Tyler Toy, 24; 2. Matt Melillo and Ray Carlson, 20; 3. Gregg and Michael Fritz, 18; 3. Chris Taylor and Matt Wieszczyk, 18.
Third flight: 1. Chris Kiehl and Tom Gerg, 22 1/2; 2. Bill McAninch and Brian Dougherty, 22; 3. Dave Osborne and Kevin Hoffman, 20 1/2; 4. Dale and Greg Sobol, 15.
Fourth flight: 1. Doug Hanna and Greg Truitt, 24 1/2; 2. Mike and Terry Gray, 22; 3. Bill Barrett and Jamie Holt, 18; 4. Dan Olson and Gregg Rafferty, 15 1/2.
Fifth flight: 1. Brian Luton and Dan Luton, 25 1/2; 2. Don Espy Jr. and John McLaughlin, 23 1/2; 3. Barry Reinard and Jordan Manners, 17; 4. Jack Monnoyer and Matt Megnin, 14.
Sixth flight: 1. Paul and John Pysh, 22 1/2; 2. Rick and Nate Simpson, 22 1/2; 3. Larry Smith and Rick Smoose, 18; 4. Kevin and Ken Doverspike, 17.
Seventh flight: 1. Denny Ames and Larry Weary, 25 1/2; 2. Jeff Hepler and Mike Winklmann, 21 1/2; 3. Nick Neil and Wade Northey, 20; 4. Jim Fulton and Lee Krull, 13.
Eighth flight: 1. John Alcorn and Wally Simpson, 23 1/2; 2. Dave Neill and Dave Taylor, 21; 3. Alan Reitz and Russ Wieszczyk, 18; 4. Al Exton and Tom Simpson, 17 1/2.
Ladies flight: 1. Vicki Smith and Sheryl Riesmeyer, 24 1/2; 2. Nancy Smoose and Deb Fenstermaker, 21 1/2; 2. Lori McAninch and Beth Gerg, 21 1/2; 4. Judy Roberts and Bonnie Lefevre, 17 1/2; 5. Linda Gray and Cheryl Kush, 16.
THURSDAY MEN’S DAY RESULTS from Aug. 20 — Winning the low gross score honor was the team of Tom McClaine, Ben Carrico, Dan Luton and Chris Taylor with a 144.
The team of Terry Gray, Bob St. Laurent and Andy Martino won the low net crown with a 136, three strokes ahead of Don Espy Jr., Dave Osborne, Greg Truitt and Matt Melillo. Finishing third with a 141 was Jeff Hepler, Kevin Doverspike Sr., Ken Doverspike and Tom Simpson.
Winning skins were Eric Coder (No. 4), Simpson (No. 9), Wade Northey (No. 15) and Espy (No. 17).
Also on Thursday, Gregg Rafferty hit a unique par score on No. 12. After hitting his first shot in the water, he sank his next shot off the tee with his 6-iron to finish with the par 3.
TUESDAY SKINS from Aug. 18 — Brian Dougherty (No. 11), Dan Luton (No. 12), Dave Osborne (No. 14), Tom McClaine (No. 18).