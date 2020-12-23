From average to profuse, my reading list turned into a career-high achievement for 2020.
Yes, 2020 was good for something.
Clearly, the more you read, the better you write. That obviously applies to me and it’s served me well over a few decades. So I guess this year was a good time to put it into overdrive. And it was a blast.
It all started with Brookville author Jessica Weible’s book “The Dead Letters” and it didn’t stop. More on that work below, but it’s really a fascinating look back through time to our area.
Not all of the books I read were sports. Most were, but some weren’t. I’m not that one-dimensional. Almost all of my book purchases were via the Kindle app that I put on my phone, which is always nearby, thus a few pages of reading is always possible.
Recently, I purchased a monthly membership to Audible and I’ve completed two-thirds of a World War II Pacific theater trilogy. Again, it’s another way for easy access to books.
If you’re looking for a late Christmas gift idea, buy a kindle book. It’s quick and easy and usually fairly affordable. The Audible membership is around $16 a month, but with one credit per month, you can save some money on books that cost much more than that. One credit equals one book, no matter the cost. That’s why I go looking for big history books, one of my big interests, as you’ll read below.
Here are my reviews and thoughts from my great reading list of 2020. There were no bad reads on the list, just top tier, solid and unfinished:
The Jump-Starter
Dead Letters: Delivering Unopened Mail from a Pennsylvania Ghost Town, by Jessica Weible
I reviewed this book in the Democrat back in May and Weible wove a tale of how she researched and chased down clues and connected the historical dots that arose from 10 “dead” letters that were found in a ready-to-be-torn down old general store in Howe by Joan Swigart in the 1990s.
Howe is between Brookville and Sigel and Swigart was an award-winning journalist and photographer from the Brookville area. Swigart worked at the Courier-Express and it was very fitting tribute to her great career when Weible spent time in the book telling us about Swigart’s career, her genuine curiosity in finding new story ideas and their interaction during Weible’s book research.
Sadly, Swigart passed away just last Monday at the age of 90.
I highly recommend this book. It tells the story of our area’s past, gives a tribute to one of our great journalists and does an excellent job of whisking us away to another time and place, as of course, great books always do.
Top-Ranked Tier
Sports
The Pitch That Killed, by Mike Sowell
Sowell wrote this book in 1989 and it’s amazing to me that someone hasn’t produced a movie about this very true story. Think about it. Since Major League Baseball began way back in 1871 and after over 31 million pitches thrown, only one player has been killed by a pitch. That happened in 1920 when Yankees pitcher Carl Mays threw a pitch that hit Cleveland Indians shortstop Ray Chapman in the head. He died the next morning.
Not only did the Indians have to deal with the loss of the franchise’s most beloved and popular player, they somehow managed to outduel the White Sox and Yankees for the American League title and then win the World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers. Chapman’s wife and daughter tragically died within a decade of Chapman, only adding to the sadness. My admiration of player-manager Tris Speaker, one of the great players of all-time, increased greatly. I’ll be looking for a good read on him soon.
Football for a Buck, by Jeff Pearlman
I was a huge USFL fan. That’s the United States Football League that existed alongside the NFL from 1983 through 1985. It was new and in the spring/summer months and that’s why I loved it. I remember getting geared up for the first Monday Night game between the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions. The Panthers won, 9-7, on three Novo Bojovic field goals. Scott Norwood, future kicker for the Buffalo Bills, kicked for Birmingham.
Then Pittsburgh got its team in 1984. I attended a Maulers game as a 15-year-old, on June 16. The Tampa Bay Bandits beat them, 21-9, at Three Rivers Stadium. I was one of 16,832 to attend what turned out to be the Maulers’ last home game in their only season in the league.
Pearlman’s stories are wonderful as he goes franchise to franchise. The drama surrounding the signing of future Hall of Famer Steve Young was hardly believable because of the crazy owner. That was one of many stories, including more than one on East Brady native Jim Kelly after he signed to play his first years as a professional with the Houston Gamblers.
The First Yankees Dynasty, by Gary Sarnoff
From the first year of Babe Ruth in pinstripes to 1929, the book recounts the first decade of what started the franchise’s title run that now totals 27. In the 1920s, the Yankees went to their first six World Series and won three of them, starting in 1923 with the other two coming in 1927 and 1928.
Much of my motivation for Yankees history reading revolved around researching the career of Sigel native Bob Shawkey, who retired after 1927 as the all-time winningest pitcher in franchise history. He’d own that team record for 12 years before future Hall of Famer Red Ruffing passed him in 1939. Shawkey was never a big headline during his peak years, but a steady contributor and franchise favorite. How the Yankees dealt with the malcontent Ruth and built its team is detailed at length.
The Game, by Jon Pessah
It’s one of two Pessah books in my review. This one tells the behind-the-scenes story of Major League Baseball from 1992 through 2015ish. The founding editor of ESPN The Magazine focuses much of the book on Commissioner Bud Selig, Union leader Don Fehr and New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner as his reign of running MLB’s most famous franchise ends with his death in 2010.
Drugs, steroids, labor negotiations, money and all kinds of anecdotes of the period make this read very informative. Who’s to blame for steroids? Selig? Fehr and the players? Both? Do you blame Steinbrenner for trying to buy titles? The inside information thrown out in this book is worth reading.
Non-Sports
The Worst Hard Time, by Timothy Egan
The sub-title reads “The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl.” And Egan definitely told the story in great detail. It’s an amazing recounting of the time in the 1930s, the Dirty 30s as it was nicknamed, when poor soil conservation practices in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, southeastern Colorado and western Kansas led to catastrophic conditions. It’s really hard to explain how bad it was … during the Great Depression … for those farmers living in outright bleakness. It’s one of two Egan books I read. I’d probably favor The Big Burn below because of the dramatics.
The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire the Saved America, by Timothy Egan
This is about one of the most destructive forest fires in the country’s history, considering the timeframe and our technical inability to deal with that massive force. It may not have mattered when, but this happened in August of 1910 in parts of Idaho, Montana and Washington. Roosevelt, whose eight-year presidential term ended the year before, and future Pennsylvania Gifford Pinchot were championing conservation much to the consternation of big business, railroads and the lumber industries. At the firefighting level, the first batch of forest rangers in our national park history fought a losing but heroic battle. It’s definitely a must-read.
Solid Reads
Sports
Yogi, by Jon Pessah
Is Berra underrated as a catcher? Is that possible? Yes, it is, considering many consider him a punch line and a jokester. But Berra made himself into one of the best backstops in MLB history. He had plenty of work to do when he landed with the Yankees and another catching great, Bill Dickey, deserves a lot of credit for helping him learn the position as does manager Casey Stengel for having the patience to watch him evolve into a tremendous on-field leader. It’s more Yankees history and the fact that Berra played on 10 World Series winning teams and four others who made the Series and lost in his 19 years as a player is impressive. Pessah writes much about his off-field life and post-playing career, including two trips to the Series managing the Yankees and Mets.
Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir, by Alan Gaff
There were a series of Gehrig-authored columns during the 1927 World Series that were circulated outside of the New York City area. Sports agent Christy Walsh, who first took on Babe Ruth as his client, controlled the distribution and sports writer Ford Frick likely helped with the copy, but it’s definitely a Gehrig tone as his thoughts landed in such papers as the Pittsburgh Press, Ottawa Daily Citizen and the Oakland Tribune. Then the author gives a detailed biographical report on the Iron Horse.
The Age of Ruth and Landis, by David George Surdam and Michael J. Haupert
There’s a lot to digest in this lengthy study of baseball in the 1920s. One can pick out parts and read separately from other chapters. It’s a deep dive into baseball economics of a prosperous time in our country and right before the Great Depression. A lot of statistics and numbers are thrown around, but also talks about gambling, the new all-powerful Commissioner Landis, the Negro Leagues and how teams operated on a day to day basis. Interesting read.
1923 Yankees, by Ronald Mayer
Like many of the baseball research books in this review, the details are thorough and the coverage of the season, almost blow by blow at times, paints a very clear picture of what the Yankees did to win their first title. Sigel’s Bob Shawkey was the winning pitcher in Game 4 and took an 8-0 shutout into the eighth before tiring and leaving the game. But the Yankees won 8-4, tying the series at 2-2. Shawkey, 32 years old and in his ninth season with the Yankees, was 16-11 in what was one of his last few effective seasons on the mound.
The First Fall Classic, by Mike Vaccaro
This is the story of the 1912 World Series between the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox. Vaccaro makes the case that this is the Series that earned the event the moniker “The Fall Classic.” It really does detail how intense the Series was followed by fans in both cities and how big the sport was in that era. Christy Matthewson, John McGraw, Tris Speaker, Smokey Joe Wood and the Red Sox’s famous “Royal Rooters” fan club, star in this read. The Red Sox won in seven games.
Connie Mack’s First Dynasty, by Lew Freedman
Connie Mack owned and managed the Philadelphia Athletics (eventually landed in Kansas City, then Oakland) for their first 50 years of existence starting in 1901. The franchise had two big runs and his first “dynasty” is highlighted in the book which details the run from 1910 through 1914 that netted three World Series titles in 1910, 1911 and 1913. They lost to the Miracle Boston Braves in 1914, leading Mack to famously tear down his dynasty and start again. The A’s returned to the top of the baseball world just once more with back-to-back titles in 1929 and 1930. Mack signed Sigel’s Bob Shawkey to his first professional contract in 1911 and he debuted with the A’s in 1913. During the 1915 season, Mack sold Shawkey to the Yankees and that’s where Shawkey spent the rest of his career.
The Old Ballgame, by Frank DeFord
Any book written by DeFord is worth reading. This one is about New York Giants Hall of Fame Christy Mathewson and his Hall of Fame manager John McGraw. They were opposites in personality, tight as friends and formed the backbone of a successful franchise run the first two decades of the 20th century.
The Great Bambino: Babe Ruth’s Life in Pictures, by Sam Chase
Considering there’s so much about Ruth to read, this sums up the important stuff about as good as anything I’ve read to date. Then add plenty of great pictures with a snappy layout and it’s a rather enjoyable read no question. This book comes out in February. I’d recommend it for the ease of handling. The cover picture is used in Ken Burns’ Baseball documentary at the height of the final episode. Thanks Buck O’Neill.
A Franchise on the Rise, by Dom Amore
There were no titles won by the New York Highlanders/Yankees in their first 20 years, but the seeds for the dynasty were planted when the team was sold to Jacob Ruppert and Til Huston for just under $500,000 in early 1915. Miller Huggins was hired to manage the Yankees in 1918 and Ed Barrow came on board as General Manager in 1920. And yes, Sigel’s Bob Shawkey was acquired by the salary-dumping Athletics in 1915. Greatness, and the Babe, was on the horizon.
Old-Time Baseball, by Harvey Frommer
Old-Time really means Old-Time as Frommer recounts the history of baseball’s beginning years from 1842 to the end of the 19th century. Baseball wasn’t always what it looks like today, obviously. For instance, the pitching distances of 60 feet, 6 inches wasn’t initiated until 1893. From there until 1900, other adjustments made baseball look at least as much as like today as possible. It’s broken up into pieces one can read easily in small offerings.
Non-Sports
1920: Year of the Six Presidents, by David Petrusza
Teddy Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge and eventual President-elect Warren Harding all considered running of the nation’s highest office for the 1920 election. All either was a previous President or would be one later on. It’s a great historical piece of the time
1960: LBJ vs. JFK vs. Nixon, by David Petrusza
Petrusza takes another jump into another election, this time 40 years later when John F. Kennedy won the Democratic nomination over Lyndon Johnson, then got him to accept the Vice President position in his runoff against Republican Richard Nixon. As above in the 1920 book, this one sets the scene of what politics were like in our country at the time, setting the tone for what the 60s would become.
Audible
Ian Toll’s trilogy on the Pacific theater of World War II — He wrote “Pacific Crucible: War at Sea in the Pacific, 1941-1942,” then “The Conquering Tide” before the finale named “Twilight of the Gods.”
Toll left no stone unturned, examining the Pacific War from both sides in the U.S. and Japan.
I’m not finished with “Twilight” which is the much largest of the three books and it covers the final part of the war against Japan. It’s off to a very interesting start, painting a vivid picture of how tough and bloody it was on the U.S. island-hopping missions leading up to the decision to drop the Atom Bomb(s).
Turning listening speed to 1.4x gets job done quicker.
Other Unfinished
Undaunted Courage, by Stephen Ambrose — It’s an incredibly detailed read of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. I’ve had this book on Kindle for quite some time and i’m sure the book physically is about as big as one of my Baseball Encyclopedia. The Corps of Discovery Expedition, commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson lasted from August of 1803 through September of 1806. Amazingly, the expedition made it to the Pacific Ocean back. Ambrose authored the Band of Brothers book four years before this one detailing a group of soldiers in World War II. It turned into an award-winning television series. I can’t imagine researching and writing both books.
When Cobb Met Wagner: The Seven-Game World Series of 1909, by David Finoli — The Pittsburgh Pirates won 110 games before beating the Detroit Tigers in the first seven-game World Series. As the book title suggests, it pitted two of the game’s superstars of the era. The Pirates’ Honus Wagner, 35, was trying to forge a new postseason narrative after his team lost the first Series to the Red Sox in 1903 and he was starting the backside of his Hall of Fame career. The Tigers’ Ty Cobb was 25 and just won his third of 12 American League batting titles. There’s plenty to enjoy here. It’s the best Pirates team ever, owned by Barney Dreyfuss, the team’s best-ever owner. Back in 1901 when the new AL was raiding the National League for players, the Pittsburgh native Wagner turned down $10,000 and signed for $3,100. And Cobb? During Series, he was avoiding traveling in Ohio because he was wanted in Cleveland for beating up a hotel detective. He traveled through Canada twice to avoid capture, then hid in a car on the third trip to Pennsylvania. Can’t make this stuff up. But it was 1909 and very real.
The Babe, by SABR — One of the best moves I made was to join the Society of American Baseball Research earlier this year. Very affordable and informative. This book is a collection of a bunch of Babe Ruth-related stories penned by various authors. The Babe, from every angle. By the way, he hunted with Bob Shawkey.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.