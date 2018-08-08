The inaugural University of Pittsburgh Sports Hall of Fame gets into motion when it inducts its first class on Sept. 7 during the Penn State weekend on the football schedule.
The big names are all on there – Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett, Mike Ditka, Hugh Green, Bill Fralic are among recent football stars who are in the first 16-man Class of 2018.
There are others, such as Olympic track and field star Roger Kingdom and pro basketballers Charles Smith and Bill Knight.
Two notable figures for me were Henry “Doc” Carlson and John “Jock” Sutherland. Both helped form early foundations for Pitt’s basketball and football programs.
And both were teammates of Andy Hastings, whose detailed biography is splashed across the pages in this week’s edition.
Carlson, like Hastings, was one of Pitt’s first multiple-sport stars and then went on to coach the men’s basketball team for 31 seasons. He was an actual medical doctor, but wound up in the inaugural Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1959 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s first class of 2006.
Sutherland, as the story notes, was just finished as head coach of the Panthers football team when Brookville’s high school gymnasium was christened Hastings Gymnasium. He was the keynote speaker the night of the dedication.
At Pitt, Sutherland played on the offensive line for head coach Glenn “Pop” Warner’s teams, no doubt opening holes for Hastings and Reynoldsville’s Jimmy DeHart.
As a player, he came into the program with Hastings and DeHart in 1914 and finished in 1917 while Hastings and DeHart missed 1917 and 1918 due to the war.
Sutherland went on to build a Hall of Fame career as a coach as well, coaching the Panthers to national titles in 1929, 1931, 1934, 1936 and 1937. In 15 years as head coach from 1924 to 1938, the Panthers compiled a 111-20-12 record with an amazing 79 shutout wins.
These former classmates of Hastings no doubt deserved recognition in the first Pitt Hall of Fame and there’s no question that Hastings should join him soon.
Multi-sport athletes are a thing of the past, especially at the level of NCAA Division I sports. But back then, it was possible, but it still took quite and athlete do make it work.
Read the story and you’ll no doubt come away with the impression that Hastings was a main cog in Pitt’s first run as a national power. And any mention of him gave you a real idea that not only was Hastings a standout on the athletic field, but he was Mr. Everything on the Pitt campus.
He was beloved as the story of the graduation ceremony in February of 1920 proved. These days it doesn’t seem like much, but a graduate back then drawing a band song and a sing-a-long chorus was a profound comment on what Hastings meant to the school.
His size then was powerful, at 5-foot-8, 175-180 pounds. That’d be good enough for a punter or kicker now. But it’s all relative to the era and Hastings’ contributions at Pitt is Hall worthy.
Let’s make it happen.
