BROOKVILLE — Calling 2018 a lost season would be overstating things a little, but the Brookville Raiders were certainly playing the “What If?” game after a 6-5 campaign ended with a first-round playoff loss to Brockway.
What if the Raiders didn’t lose star quarterback Jack Krug to an injury the second week of the season in their first matchup with the Rovers? That forced them to use four different starting quarterbacks, finally settling in with Robert Keth who threw for 2,103 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Krug injury limited him to seven quarters of football, albeit productive ones as he threw for 930 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions, and it knocked the Raiders off their tracks somewhat as they tried to regroup as they also dealt with other injuries.
So while head coach Scott Park, like any other coach, says that health is a key word this year, he’s speaking from some recent experience as the team heads to Bradford Friday night to start another season.
“I know I never dreamed of Robert being our quarterback,” said Park, entering his fifth season. “We have to stay healthy. I never had a team like last year. Had we stayed healthy, I felt we would have been very, very successful. It’s the same way this year. We have to stay healthy. We have talent and the people we need and probably the strongest part of our team is our line. We have an opportunity to do a lot of things, but we have to stay healthy.”
Park also replaces two key coaches on his staff in offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti and Chris Dworek, who was hired to take over the football program in St. Marys and Varischetti followed him. Andy Martino is the new offensive coordinator and Park said the offense will look very similar, just one without its two all-state receivers in graduated Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park.
“It’s the exact same offense, but coach Martino likes to use different formations,” Park said. “Coach Varischetti was pretty much or a two- or three-formation guy, we have five or six already. It’s the same offense with a little different philosophy. Coach Varischetti is going to take what the defense gives. Coach Martino likes formations to dictate what the defense tries to do to stop us.”
Dworek and Park combined for 133 catches for over 2,300 yards and 27 touchdowns. It’s very likely that it’ll take more than two receivers to reach those numbers. Senior Ian Thrush caught 29 passes for 650 yards and nine touchdowns, easily the best returning numbers among pass-catchers.
“They were both amazing receivers and it’s big shoes to fill, but I’ll play the game that I can play,” said Thrush, a speedster as well with a handful of track and field state medals. “We have a decently solid receiving corp. If all of us can do our job, it’ll make up for Cabe and Bryan from last year. I need to just focus on catching the ball this year. I dropped quite a bit, probably costing me five touchdowns.”
“He’s ready and we’re not asking him to not be Bryan Dworek, just be Ian Thrush,” Park said. “I’ve told the guys that we might not be that one big play team like last year. When you lose two all-state receivers, that’s not going to happen all the time. The receivers have been catching the ball in practice, so that’s a plus.”
Junior Kyle MacBeth (13 catches, 148 yards) is also a returning starter at receiver. Keth jumps into the group as a starter as well with juniors Ryan Daisley, Creed Knepp and J.P. Young, and freshmen Brayden Kunselman, Truman Sharp and Braiden Davis working into the mix.
“It’s going to work out just fine,” said Krug. “AlI they need to do is catch the ball and run after that. I know what coverages most defenses will be in, so it should be easy to dink and dunk and pick apart.”
Last year certainly rocked Krug, who broke his collarbone in the Raiders’ second game against Brockway. He returned five weeks later and played the first half against St. Marys, but re-aggravated the injury and shut it down for the season. Krug recovered in time for a productive basketball season during the winter and won a couple of state medals in track with Thrush, but missing the bulk of last fall’s action didn’t sit well with him at all.
“It was a hard time for me because I enjoy football and it was Bryan and Cabe’s last hurrah,” Krug said. “If everyone’s healthy last year, we win the district title. Everyone knows that around the district. Personally, it was a big blow, but there’s no reason for us not to do that this year.”
Krug, already the team’s all-time leading TD passer with 54, is 237 yards shy of tying Jon Guth’s 26-year-old career passing yardage record of 4,033.
“Track really helped him out,” Park said. “The first time I saw him throw this summer, you would’ve never known he missed most of a season. That’s him. I’d see him at the field working on footwork drills or throwing to some receivers. He put some time into it. I’m sure he feels some pressure from not being there last year and he wants to prove himself and play at the next level.
“In the back of his mind, he may feel not playing last year might have hurt him. But if he comes out and has a good year, he’ll be fine.”
Krug’s running ability is a huge factor, even if it’s only to keep opposing defenses honest. It might be needed just to help ease the pressure on a Raiders running game that doesn’t have much experience in the backfield. Krug is actually the team’s leading returning rusher with 227 yards gained in limited action.
A 1,000-yard rushing season perhaps?
“I’m healthy and ready to go. I can run for a 1,000, so if that happens, it happens,” said Krug when asked the question.
“It depends if we cut him loose or not,” Park said. “There might be games where we will and ones we won’t. We have to see.
“Jack will make teams stay disciplined. They can’t focus on the run or Jack will take it and go. If you focus on Jack, it’ll open up the inside. It adds a different dimension and Jack likes to run the ball. He likes to throw the ball too obviously and Coach Martino is doing a good job with him and the running backs and getting the mix he wants.”
Senior Cole LaBenne, junior Linkin Radaker and Davis are vying for carries out of the backfield. LaBenne had 20 carries and three touchdowns last year while the other two haven’t had a varsity attempt going into the season.
Two starters are back on the offensive line with junior Elliot Park at center and junior Nathan Taylor at left guard. Taylor shifts to guard from tackle where he started last year. Junior Wyatt Thrush will be at right guard while senior Airen Kelso and junior Warren Corbett are the left and right tackles respectively.
“If Jack wants to run for 1,000, we’ll get it done for him,” said Elliot Park. “Last year, we were a tight offensive line, but this year we’re closer and more of a family. We all work on the same page. We might have an off play but we’ll do what we need to do to help the receivers get a touchdown.”
Sophomores Alan Hartstein, Jake Becker and Hunter Smith, and freshman Aiden Jesberger give the Raiders depth on the line.
Park feels that an offense that helped the Raiders average 33.8 points per game and 419 yards from scrimmage a year ago may not produce the big numbers as in the past, but it’ll be more than capable to give other teams headaches. Park is really upbeat about his defense.
“We may not be able to put 60 points up consistently, but I still feel we’ll score our points and get 40 or 50 lots of times,” Coach Park said. “What I like about this year’s team is the defensive side of the ball. We have a lot of guys back this year. I know Coach (Nick) Nosker took some heat, but people have to realize with our offense is that the defense might play twice as many plays. We wish we were better in some places on defense, but we were seeing so many plays and it’s bound to happen.”
The Raiders allowed 29.5 points and 376.5 yards per game defensively a year ago, the points allowed slightly higher and the yards allowed about 30 less than 2017. The missing piece to the winning equation last year was the Raiders had a minus-2 turnover ratio with zero points scored by the defense. In 2017, the Raiders forced three more turnovers than last year, but enjoyed a plus-12 turnover ratio AND scored 62 defensive points with nine touchdowns and four safeties.
“We didn’t score any points on defense like we did the year before and I thought last year we had trouble getting off the field on third downs,” Park said. “We have to tighten that up, I think.”
Six starters are back for a defense that’ll use a 5-3-3 base set. Elliot Park and LaBenne are the top returning leading tacklers and will be on the line at right end and nose guard respectively. Thrush and senior Marshall Hunt will be at tackle with Corbett at the other end. Kelso will see time on the line as well.
Keth and Taylor are returning starters and will be two of the three linebackers. Keth and returning starting cornerback MacBeth shared the team lead with three interceptions. Taylor bumps back from defensive end to fill a need at linebacker. Sophomore Tate Lindermuth, senior Donavan Hoffman, Davis and Young could see time there as well.
“We need some good linebacker play,” Park said. “It’s strange because linebacker is one you don’t have trouble finding and we haven’t had that here for awhile. Robert has done a great job stepping in at linebacker, but he was a defensive back we converted to linebacker last year. We’re looking to solidify the middle with Nathan’s size and speed as well.”
MacBeth and Thrush are back at cornerback with freshman Brayden Kunselman and Young filling the spot at safety. Daisley, Sharp and senior Griffen Wolfe give the Raiders depth in the secondary.
“Kyle had three interceptions last year and might have given up one catch all year,” Park said. “He’s been really good and Ian has great speed back there. With those two, they can help the young guy out at safety and I’ve been pleased with Brayden’s speed and aggressiveness back there.”
The Raiders are seeking their first postseason win since 2010, owning a six-game losing streak in the playoffs since their semifinal win over Moniteau nine years ago. They’ll be vying for a title against the likes of Brockway, Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau and defending champion Ridgway.
“We always talked the last three years about winning a district title. We want to be in that mix and give ourselves a shot,” Park said. “If we can get those running backs to step up and run the ball hard and give us a threat and if we can get the linebackers to step up and play stout and then create the turnovers on defense, we’ll have a very successful season. You can’t forget the fact that we were the only team to beat Ridgway last year, so we’ll see.”
Also on the Raiders’ coaching staff this year are Jim Rush, Dave Fitch, Bob Fye and Jeff Park.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ian Thrush, Griffen Wolfe, Donavan Hoffman, Marshal Hunt, Cole LaBenne, Cheyenne Hulse, Airen Kelso, Mersadies Chittester, Alex Hohman, Dakota Trayer.
Juniors: Robert Keth, J.P. Young, Jack Krug, Ryan Daisley, Creed Knepp, Linkin Radaker, Nathan Kessler, Warren Corbett, Elliot Park, Nathan Taylor, Tyler Myers, Rodney Waggoner, Wyatt Thrush, Kyle MacBeth.
Sophomores: A.J. Sedor, Zayne Craig, Tate Lindermuth, Joe Shields, Jake Becker, Shawn Foster, Alan Hartstein, Hunter Smith, Dakotah Davis, Jesse Hunt.
Freshmen: Miles Bogush, Truman Sharp, Brayden Kunselman, Braiden Davis, Aiden Jesberger.