BROOKVILLE — Two special stickers were added to the Brookville Raiders football helmet for this fall’s season, honoring two former coaches and longtime educators in the school district.
RAK and BK — the late Mike Rakovan and Bill Kutz.
Both died earlier this year, Rakovan at age 61 on May 21 while Kutz passed away in March at age 65.
Rakovan, a 1977 BAHS graduate, was a health and physical education teacher at BAHS for 28 years, retiring in 2017. He coached football, wrestling, track and field and softball and was one of the first coaches for the Brookville Lumberjacks program when it got started.
Kutz, recently announced as one of the members of the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame Class of 2020, graduated from BAHS in 1972. Like Rakovan, he was a standout football player for the Raiders during a couple of their best-ever seasons. He was an all-conference running back on the Little 12 Conference title team in 1970 and co-championship team in 1971.
Kutz, who taught at the school for 28 years as well, also served as a coach throughout his years before retiring in 2013. He coached under his former coach Al Lefevre in the late 1970s and was part of the program through the early 1990s. He also served as an assistant track and field coach, junior high boys’ and girls’ basketball and Little League baseball.
It was an easy decision to honor both men who played big roles in the sports programs and certainly in current Raiders football coach Scott Park’s coaching and playing careers.
“Rak was on my first staff here in 2015 and both coached me, Rak first in junior high,” Park said Sunday. “Rak helped me a lot in my first years and Bill, who we called ‘The Man, the Myth, the Legend,’ he coached me and he was a teacher I had.
Both of those guys put a lot of hours and effort into Brookville football and we thought it would be the right thing to do and recognize them by putting their initials on our helmet.”
Kutz’s son Max, also a standout player, is on this year’s football coaching staff as a volunteer coach.
“Bill, even though he never helped me coach was always giving me support and if he was out here at the field walking the track, when he’d see me he’d always tell me to ‘keep it up Parky,’” Park said.
Park had Rakovan as a wrestling coach as well along with sharing an office with him when he came to Brookville from Sheffield to teach.
“Rak always had a good outlook no matter what the situation was and even if he was hurting, you never really knew it,” Park said. “I’m proud of the way the stickers turned out and how the helmets look with them on it. The kids knew both guys and they thought it was a good thing.”