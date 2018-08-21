BROOKVILLE — The official starting point to this year’s high school football season is Friday night and it’s still dubbed “Week 0.” While it’s not known if any teams actually scrimmage twice now, there aren’t any scrimmages involving District 9 teams.
So the start of the newly formatted District 9 Football League begins as the Brookville Raiders host Bradford in a Large School Division game and Clarion-Limestone hosts Union/A-C Valley in a Small School South matchup. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
In other Large School games it’s Brockway at Karns City, Punxsutawney at Clarion, Moniteau at Kane and Ridgway at St. Marys. The other Small School South games have Redbank Valley at Keystone and Elk County Catholic at Curwensville. The Small School North matchups are Cameron County at Coudersport, Port Allegany at Otto-Eldred and Saturday’s Smethport at Sheffield game.
Here’s a closer look at the openers for Brookville and Clarion-Limestone, along with a quick look at the district:
Bradford at Brookville
Last Saturday’s scrimmage at Clarion-Limestone with the Lions and Sheffield was both brief and painful for the Raiders. Head coach Scott Park confirmed that he may not have either all-state receiver Bryan Dworek and/or Cabe Park in the lineup against the Owls Friday night. Both suffered injuries and their status is uncertain.
“It’s very disappointing, for all the plays we got in the scrimmage,” Park said of his injuries. “We didn’t get a lot of reps for our second- and third-teams and the only thing I’m glad about is our JV game Monday against Karns City. We didn’t have a scrimmage for them before school last year.”
Not having one or both of his big playmakers in the lineup will be some early adversity to deal with, for sure.
“We’ll have to work this week to get kids in places to step up and ready to go,” Park said. “We’ve tried to preach since last year. Everybody has to be prepared to go because you don’t know when you’ll get called on when needed. We’re facing that issue right now and we’ll need some people in there.”
Park liked what he saw from Tucker Wolfe and the running game that he believes might be improved with the expanded play book. Against Bradford, however, it’ll be a similar look that what the Raiders saw in the scrimmage against the Lions offense.
“They’ll run the wing-T and as you know that gave us fits last year and we have some things to work out,” Park said. “The good thing is that C-L ran some wing-T too and we had a scrimmage facing it. On the defensive side of the ball, we have to be very disciplined and make sure players are in the right position and filling the right gaps.”
The Owls and Raiders are meeting for the first time since 2015 and the Owls have won the last three meetings going back to the Raiders’ last win in 2006 (39-21) in the next-to-last matchup as District 9 League members.
Head coach Jeff Puglio heads into his 10th season with the Owls, who were 7-3 last year using mostly the power running of graduated John Eakin who ran for 1,518 yards and 23 touchdowns. They’ll still run as senior Jaron Ambrose (47-347, 2 TDs), junior Derek Sunafrank (57-334, 5 TDs) and senior Donny Pattison (45-235, 1 TD) also got carries. Pattison was the quarterback last year, attempting just 89 passes and throwing for 414 yards, but he’s moving to running back this year.
Junior Caleb Nuzzo and senior Nate Blauser each intercepted four passes on defense.
Union/A-C Valley
at C-L
The Lions were much more upbeat after their scrimmage with the Raiders and Sheffield and they’ll host the Falcon Knights, who have a new head coach in Brad Dittman.
“I was really happy with what we did,” Lions head coach Dave Eggleton said. “Offensively, I thought we were clicking and the offensive line was solid. And we threw ball well when we needed to. We stuck to a script. Defensively, I thought we were pretty stout against the run. Overall, I was really happy. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage pretty well against both teams.”
The Lions square off against the Falcon Knights in the season-opener for the second time in three years since the Union/ACV co-op began. Last year, they beat them 40-14 and it was 20-18 in 2016.
Dittman, the A-C Valley coach before the co-op, has a new quarterback in junior Luke Bowser with senior Jonathan Powell as the leading returning rusher (32 carries, 105 yards). Seniors Nolan Cumberland and Dalton Callander are other key skill players and senior Joe Dehart was a two-way KSAC Small School all-conference lineman.
“We’ll try to play sound defense, get lined up correctly, read our keys and attack the football,” Eggleton said. “They have a good athlete at quarterback and their running back runs hard, so it’ll be a good test for us and hopefully we fix the coverage assignments. We’re stressing that defensively this week.”
TEAM OUTLOOKS
Large School Division,
other teams:
Brockway: There’s some Brookville flavor on the Rovers coaching staff with former Raiders assistant Tom Weaver the new head coach. His son and former Raider Garret is the offensive coordinator and former Brookville standout from the 1970s, Gene Painter, is an assistant. His son Isaac is a lineman. Quarterback Peter Downer is back after throwing for 1,811 yards. Jon Wood ran for 756 yards and eight TDs.
Karns City: There’s also a new coach for the Gremlins as Joe Sherwin replaces longtime head coach Ed Conto. There won’t be a lot of transition considering Sherwin was Conto’s offensive coordinator the past 18 seasons. Quarterback Anthony Kamenski returns, but the Gremlins will be primarily featuring new skill players.
Clarion: Larry Wiser is back for his 30th season and his Bobcats lost a lot from their 12-1 season that ended in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Logan Minich is back after running for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Punxsutawney: Head coach Brad Wright enters his fourth season as the Chucks are coming off a 4-7 season. Quarterback Dylan Ishman is back after throwing for 1,554 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Ridgway: The now Class 2A Elkers bump up a class after winning the Class 1A title last year and reaching the PIAA quarterfinals before bowing to Farrell. It’s Mark Heindl’s 11th season and he’ll need to replace most of his starters from a 9-4 season.
St. Marys: The Dutch head into the season on an 11-game losing streak after going 0-9 last year. Head coach Tony Defilippi’s 10th season with the Dutch.
Moniteau: The Warriors have a new coach in Bob Rottman, who has a combined 14 starters back on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Chance Nagy threw for 1,193 yards.
Kane: Another team, another new coach in the division as Jim Hillman takes over the Wolves, who have a combined 11 starters back on both sides of the ball from last year’s 11-1 squad that lost to Clarion in the thrilling Class 2A title game. Receiver Jake Alcorn is the only significant skill player back after catching 33 passes for 498 yards.
Small School South, other teams:
Redbank Valley: Although the Bulldogs lost just three players to graduation, they were big contributors. Still, head coach Ed Wasilowski has his quarterback returning in Keaton Kahle, who threw for 769 yards and ran for 442 yards.
Keystone: The Panthers have a new coach in C-L graduate Ryan Smith. Junior Isaak Jones, one of the leading returning receivers from last year, appears to be the Panthers’ quarterback. Junior Jayden Blazosky, like Jones, caught 12 passes last year.
Curwensville: The Golden Tide, who reached the Class 1A title game last year before losing to Ridgway, 9-7, to finish 9-3. Veteran head coach Andy Evanko lost his quarterback Bryce Timko and record-breaking running back Nick Stewart to graduation, but have seniors Blake Passarelli and Avery Francisco, their second and third leading rushers, and senior receiver Noah Von Gunden, the second leading catcher, returning.
Elk Co. Catholic: It’s the sixth year for head coach Tony Gerg, whose team went 2-7 last year. The Crusaders have a combined seven starters back.
PLAYOFF SETUP
CLASS 2A
Teams in field (8): Kane, Brookville, Moniteau, Brockway, Karns City, Ridgway, Clarion, Keystone.
Maximum amount of teams in playoff bracket: All eight. PIAA Ranking system will determine seeding.
Playoff schedule: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2-3; Semifinals, Nov. 9-10; Final, Nov. 16-17; PIAA Quarterfinals vs. District 5 or 10, Nov. 23-24; PIAA semifinal, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; PIAA Championship, Dec. 6-8.
CLASS 1A
Teams in field (11): Coudersport, Redbank Valley, Curwensville, Otto-Eldred, Smethport, Sheffield, Port Allegany, Union/ACV, Clarion-Limestone, Elk Co. Catholic, Cameron County.
Maximum amount of teams in playoff bracket: Eight. PIAA Ranking system will determine seeding.
Playoff schedule: Quarterfinals, Nov. 2-3; Semifinals, Nov. 9-10; Final, Nov. 16-17; PIAA Quarterfinals vs. District 5 or 10, Nov. 23-24; PIAA semifinal, Nov. 30-Dec. 1; PIAA Championship, Dec. 6-8.
OUR PICKS, OF
COURSE:
Rich’s picks
Brookville over Bradford
C-L over Union/ACV
Redbank Valley over Keystone
Karns City over Brockway
Clarion over Punxsy
Kane over Moniteau
Ridgway over St. Marys
Curwensville over ECC
Coudersport over Cameron Co.
Otto-Eldred over Port A.
Smethport over Sheffield
Steve’s picks
Brookville over Bradford
C-L over Union/ACV
Redbank Valley over Keystone
Brockway over Karns City
Clarion over Punxsy
Kane over Moniteau
Ridgway over St. Marys
Curwensville over ECC
Coudersport over Cameron Co.
Otto-Eldred over Port A.
Smethport over Sheffield
