Here are some odds and ends regarding the start of the opening weekend of the winter sports season:
— At least three events involve District 9 schools this weekend and two involve Brookville teams with the weekend basketball schedule:
Friday: Penns Manor vs. Warren boys at 4 p.m., Brookville vs. Youngsville girls at 5:30 p.m. and then the Brookville boys vs. Brockway at 7:30 p.m.
That’s it for the weekend for the Lady Raiders, who lost their three other teams because of a delayed start to their preseason practice schedule.
Saturday, the consolation game is scheduled for noon with the championship game set for 2 p.m.
— At Brockway, it’s a girls’ tip-off tournament with DuBois vs. Clarion and Brockway vs. Moniteau starting things on Friday with the consolation and championship games on Saturday.
It’s believed that all of those games will be available via video link on www.D9and10Sports.Com. Click on to that site later in the week for details. For sure, all five games in Brookville will be available to stream on the web site.
— As far as masks go for those who are playing, it appears that most schools have a “must mask” policy during live-action for all players, coaches and officials and spectators. However, medical exemptions for players and officials will be accepted and not questioned during games. Expect more decisions regarding how schools will communicate this between each other as the season proceeds.
— It’s unlikely that any schools will be allowing visiting fans with a ticket limit “per athlete” being figured at each school. It’s a 10 percent capacity mandate by the state.
— Brookville’s wrestling team heads to the Greenville Duals as well and as far as wrestling goes, it appears that the PIAA on Wednesday will be approving a new postseason that adheres to a desired format of no two-day tournaments. Obviously, traditional postseasons include three multi-day events with districts, regionals and states. How the district tournament will go when another part of the mandate is no bracket larger than eight is anyone’s guess, but that’ll be the case moving beyond districts.
In District 9’s case, the top three finishers head to a one-day event in Sharon and then the top three from that regional head to a super-regional that will have five finishers from what’s been called the Southwest Regional that brings together Districts 5, 6 and 7 in Class 2A.
The team tournament would also be affected and reduced to a 16-team single-elimination affair with the first two runs wrestled before anyone heads to Hershey.
More on that as things are approved.
Of course, expect the unexpected.