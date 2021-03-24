BROOKVILLE — The best team that nobody has seen is going to Hershey.
Relatively speaking of course.
In a year limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brookville Raiders hooked into one of the late and great college basketball coach Jim Valvano’s famous mantra that took his North Carolina State team to the NCAA title almost 40 years ago.
Survive and advance.
Leading from start to finish with just one tie score, the Raiders hung on for dear life at the end and beat District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle 46-44 in front of a partially filled Brookville Area High School gymnasium to land in Saturday’s PIAA Class AAA final at Hershey’s Giant Center at 2:30 p.m.
It’s the first state finals berth for any Raiders basketball team and the first by a District 9 team since the Johnsonburg boys reached the Class A title game in 2013.
They’ll play District 4’s Loyalsock, an 83-70 win over Math, Civics and Science, a District 12 school that beat Bishop Guilfoyle for the Class AA title in 2019.
“We’re going to the dance,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I’m pretty happy for the kids, more happy for them than happy for myself going. It means so much to them. This is a once in a lifetime thing you can brag about until you’re 70. These kids will be able to brag about it until they’re 70, knowing that they were good enough to put it all together and go down to Hershey, which is everyone’s dream in high school.
“My goodness. We just have a team of kids where everybody can do their job and a little bit extra.”
It wasn’t easy. The Raiders (23-2) led by as many as 10 points in the first half before Bishop Guilfoyle (18-4) cut it to one at 34-33 at halftime. Again, the Raiders stretched it to seven at 34-27 in the third quarter before the game that was made up of a lot of grinding, half-court sets, found itself tied at 43-43 by the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
The Raiders outscored the Marauders, 3-1, from that point on.
Two of those points broke the 43-43 tie when Hunter Geer’s jumper in the paint with 1:18 left proved to be the game-winning points.
“I’ve done that shot a million times in practice,” Geer said. “Normally, I don’t have a spin move there, but they stopped me and I knew the backside was open and I spun around and it came out of my hand perfect. I didn’t think it was going to be the game-winner.”
It was a grueling night at the foul line, or make it painful, as the Raiders were a combined 2-for-12 from the charity stripe. It didn’t cost them, but almost.
The Marauders misfired on a 3-pointer, but Alex Wood got the rebound and was fouled on a putback attempt with 55.8 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second to get BG within 45-44.
BG had to foul the Raiders three times to get Robert Keth into the 1-and-1 bonus with 22.3 seconds remaining and Keth missed the front-end. The Marauders called timeout with 11.8 seconds on the clock.
Patrick Haigh’s potential game-winning jumper missed and Geer rebounded and was fouled just before the horn and the officials put 0.6 seconds on the clock.
Geer hit the first shot, then missed the second and the Marauders rebounded, calling timeout with still 0.6 seconds standing.
Again, from 35 feet this time, it was Haigh’s shot that was on line but glanced off the rim.
And again, it was survive and advance.
“(Haigh) caught the ball, he and (Khoza) were hitting threes all night and when it left his hand, I thought it had enough legs and it just came up short,” said junior guard Danny Lauer. “I still can’t believe it. It’s insane. It is insane.”
Lauer scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the first half, making 5 of 6 shots from the floor including 3-for-4 from beyond the 3-point line. His only points of the second half came on a 3-pointer to start the fourth and give the Raiders a 41-35 advantage.
“We knew that Guilfoyle was going to come out in a 2-3 zone and we always stress to drive the middle, hit open shooters and the middle is going to be wide-open,” Lauer said. “We hit the shots in the first half and that’s what set the tone.”
Jace Miner and Robert Keth each scored 10 points, Keth with eight rebounds and Miner with seven.
“They were really good at making sure we couldn’t run,” said Miner. “We’re huge on running and we got tested on a half-court offense, as well and that’s something we need to work on absolutely, but we came out and showed we can play it just as well. We came out and showed we can play half-court. We have guys out here who can shot the ball just as well and it makes my life a lot easier and I make their life easier too.”
Cameron Khoza drilled 4 of 6 3-pointers and led the Marauders with 14 points. Alex Wood finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds while Haigh hit three 3-pointers.
The Raiders were 20-for-44 (45.4 percent) from the field, while the Marauders finished 15-for-39 (38.4 percent). BG was 7-for-18 from the 3-point line while the Raiders were 4-for-7. The Marauders, a much bigger team, won the rebound battle 30-27, but that may have been a win for the Raiders. Michael Woolridge, 6-foot-9, had four points and eight rebounds, Khoza was 6-foot-6 and Wood was 6-foot-5.
“That’s three (tough) games in a row like that at the end,” Park said. “It can only help us. It didn’t help us on the foul line today and we’re usually a good foul shooting team and what we did today wasn’t good, so obviously you know we’re going to work on that through the week. Those are big in close games.
“We missed some bunnies here and there that could have made a big difference and made things easier, but I thought the kids, you can’t question their heart. They think that they’re in every game.”