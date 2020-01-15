BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a short but powerful wrestling schedule at this year’s Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals hosted by the Brookville Raiders.
Only four teams make up the schedule which is set for this Saturday at Brookville Area High School and all four are ranked high in the latest published papowerwrestling.com Class 2A state dual rankings — Top-ranked and defending state champion Reynolds, No. 4 Burrell, No. 5 Chestnut Ridge and the No. 11-ranked host Brookville.
It’ll be a three-session, two-mat setup starting at 11 a.m. with Brookville facing Chestnut Ridge and Reynolds squaring off against Burrell. At 12:30 p.m., it’s Brookville and Reynolds meeting with Chestnut Ridge facing Burrell. The final matchup at 2 p.m. has Brookville and Burrell wrestling and Reynolds against Chestnut Ridge.
“We scheduled this weekend to get the competition and get our guys ready for the postseason and get our team ready for the postseason, so nothing really changes on our end even though we’re a little bit short-staffed,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I’m sure other teams are a little bit banged up. So we’re going to show up and do the same thing we do every year and that’s battle and see what happens.
“If we come away with a win or a couple wins, great. If we don’t, we understand that it’s really just trying to get ready for the postseason and there’s no better way to do it than that. Invite the best teams in the state to come into our gym.”
This will be the 23rd version of the Duals, which originated in 1997. Last year’s event was canceled because of weather. This weekend’s forecast could lead to a move to a Friday schedule, but that wasn’t decided by press time.
Brookville and Reynolds have appeared in every Duals with the hosts sporting a 41-45 all-time record and Reynolds owning an impressive 75-13 mark. This will be Burrell’s 10th appearance and sixth straight visit to the Duals. The Bucs are 15-23 all-time. Chestnut Ridge is also making its sixth straight appearance, owning a 14-10 record overall.
State-ranked wrestlers from the four Class 2A teams in the latest papowerwrestling post:
106 pounds: 6. Kane Kettering, Reynolds; 12. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge.
113: 1. Gary Steen, Reynolds (3rd last year, state champion 2018); 7. Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge; 12. Cayden Walter, Brookville; 19. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell.
120: 9. Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge; 13. Owen Reinsel, Brookville; 14. Cole Bayless, Reynolds.
126: 11. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge; 23. Adam Wilcox, Reynolds.
132: 4. Ian Oswalt, Burrell; 24. Clayton Rhoades, Reynolds.
138: 4. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds.
145: 13. Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge; 21. Alex Ischo, Reynolds.
152: 3. A.J. Corrado, Burrell; 22. Gryphon Callihan, Chestnut Ridge.
160: 20. Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge.
170: 14. Cole Toy, Reynolds.
182: 4. Bryce McCloskey, Reynolds; 21. Seth Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge.
195: 9. Braydon Herbster, Reynolds; 14. Ricky Feroce, Burrell; 25. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville.
220: 3. Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge; 13. Nathan Taylor, Brookville; 19. Mikey Scherer, Burrell.
HWT: 1. Colby Whitehill, Brookville; 22. Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds.