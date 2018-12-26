While the Brookville Raiders wrestling team has a break this year over the holidays, all four Brookville and Clarion-Limestone basketball teams are in action this week. Here’s a closer look at all four team schedules:
BROOKVILLE
Lady Raiders host Tourney
The 3-2 Lady Raiders look to defend their title, but more important try to right the ship after losing their last two games. They’ve lost to St. Marys and Clearfield after a 3-0 start and open Thursday with DuBois at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s final won 48-41 by the Lady Raiders.
DuBois is 5-2, one of those losses a 53-40 loss at Elk County Catholic on Dec. 19. The Lady Raiders beat ECC 54-50 on Dec. 14.
In the other Thursday matchup at 6 p.m., it’s Brockway (0-5) facing DuBois Central Catholic (0-4) in a battle of teams looking for their first win.
Friday’s games have the consolation and final set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively. A junior varsity tournament has the same matchups on Thursday at 3 and 4:30 p.m.
Raiders head to DuBois
It’s another trip to the DuBois Holiday Tournament for the Raiders, who are the defending champions after beating DuBois Central Catholic and DuBois last year.
This time around, the Raiders open with DuBois Friday at 7:30 p.m. with DCC and Brockway meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday’s consolation and final are also at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
The Raiders rebounded from a lopsided loss to Ridgway by beating at St. Marys team that fell to DuBois (65-63) in double-overitme in the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament final. The Beavers are 4-2, beating Central Mountain 44-43 last Saturday. They’ve lost to Elk County Catholic (51-43) and Bellefonte (47-46).
Brockway is 2-3, coming off a 84-45 loss to ECC on Saturday, while also losing to DuBois (61-42) and Warren (44-42). DCC is 3-3, routing Youngsville 66-45 on Saturday. The Raiders beat the Cardinals, 67-60, on Dec. 11.
C-L
Lions at West Shamokin
The Lions head to the West Shamokin Tournament once again, opening Thursday with Propel Charter at 4:30 p.m. In the other first-round matchup, the hosts take on Karns City at 7:30 p.m.
The Lions are 4-3, coming off a 49-24 loss at home to Ridgway. They played the Elkers without Hayden Callen while Ian Callen has been out all season so far.
They’re the defending champions, beating Karns City and Northgate last year. It’ll be the first meeting between the Lions and Propel since the Lions beat them at home, 65-44, in January of 2017. Propel Charter is off to a 4-3 start.
Karns City is 4-2, coming off a 57-45 loss to Moniteau last Thursday. West Shamokin is 4-1, its only loss coming to Purchase Line last Friday. The Wolves opened the year with a 64-59 win at Redbank Valley.
Friday’s consolation game is at 4:30 p.m. while the final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Lady Lions at
Union Tourney
The 0-5 Lady Lions open with 5-1 Cameron County Thursday at noon. Both lost to a common opponent in Ridgway within a week span — C-L falling 63-40 back on Dec. 15 and Cameron County losing 43-36 last Friday.
In the other game, 4-2 Union faces 2-3 Sheffield.
Friday’s consolation game is set for 2 p.m. while the final is scheduled for 6 p.m.
