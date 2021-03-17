BROOKVILLE — In a rare opportunity to win a third straight District 9 Class 3A title on its home court, the Brookville Raiders basketball team did not disappoint.
Ironically, a COVID-laced season led to D9 using home gymnasiums throughout the playoffs. And true to form as the season has gone, the Raiders stifled another visiting foe and improved to 11-0 at home.
Blasting out to a 18-5 first-quarter lead, the Raiders led from start to finish in a 69-46 over the Wolves. It’s their second straight win over Kane in the D9 final and it’ll also be the second D5/9 Sub-Regional finals matchup against District 5’s Chestnut Ridge again at home Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Lions had to rally to beat Pittsburgh City League (District 8) champion Westinghouse, 54-51, Saturday in essentially the other sub-regional semifinal.
Last year, the Raiders beat the Lions 46-32 in Clearfield to advance to the state tournament.
This time around, Wednesday’s winners heads to WPIAL champion Ellwood City, the 11th seed which rallied to beat top-seeded South Allegheny, 53-50, Monday night.
“This is what we play for, this is the end result of what we play for and the rest is just extra basketball,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said, whose team beat Chestnut Ridge 46-32 last year for a second straight sub-regional title. “Obviously, we want to win when we step on the floor, but the rest is bonus. Let’s have fun and play hard and put together everything we’ve learned through the year.
“Years ago, even when I wasn’t coaching (at varsity), I said I’d like to see us win six in a row when some of these kids were younger and that was a goal of mine. We got three in a row, it could’ve been four (buzzer-beating 2018 finals loss to Karns City), but we’ll take it one year at a time and one game at a time.”
It’s the 13th district title for the Raiders and sixth since 2010. Last year’s win over the Wolves was decided on a key third-quarter run. This time, the Raiders took control right off the opening tip.
“They were fired up in the locker room, more than normal and that’s usually something I have to try to get them to do, but not today,” Park said. “They were ready and obviously they came out to play. We were worried because we saw Kane come back against Johnsonburg, so I told them we can’t let up. They have shooters and drivers and they can do all of those things that can help them come back. They got it back to nine points later, and that wasn’t easy, but they spent so much energy.”
Of those 18 points in the first quarter that saw the Raiders force six Kane turnovers and hit 6 of 7 shots from the floor, 15 were scored by Jace Miner and Danny Lauer. Miner scored six of his game-high 22 points in the first eight minutes while Lauer nailed two 3-pointers and scored seven of his 18 points in the first.
“Coming into the game, it was a long morning before a big Saturday,” Lauer said. “We got some shots up before the game, and I felt good. Credit the teammates. I just felt good.”
Miner’s driving threat, as it has all year, was either unstoppable or quite the diversion as it gave other Raiders open opportunities.
“It makes my life a whole lot easier when I can drive and know I have shooters around me. All year, that’s been the case,” Miner said. “We have guys and weapons all over the court.”
While it didn’t seem like an overwhelming edge on paper, the Wolves turned it over 15 times to the Raiders’ 12 overall, the Raiders outscored the Wolves 22-6 in points off turnovers. Of that 22, 10 were scored by the Raiders off six Kane giveaways in the first quarter.
“I just thought we played the first quarter almost flawless,” Park said.
Miner made 9 of 16 shots, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots and added three steals and three assists.
Miner’s block of a Whiteman 3-pointer in the first quarter saw him race down the loose ball and throw it off Whiteman before it went out of bounds was one of the senior guard’s definitive plays of the season, just as much as any of the open-court steals or 11 dunks he’s sent down.
“Jace set the tone early for the whole team, just his hustle early,” Park said. “The kids feed off that in a game like this.”
Lauer drilled four of his six shots from beyond the 3-point line. Each of his triples seemed to be a big answer to a Kane disturbance. His final trey beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter to push the Raiders’ lead to 50-29.
“He seemed to always have an answer,” Park said. “That’s not easy and that’s a lot of pressure. Danny has worked hard at his shot, more than anyone I’ve seen and he’s reaping the awards of his work. He has a great attitude and it was a great effort, something we can build around as a team going into next year.
“He’s probably our least athletic starter, but he knows how to cut angles and get into position and just works. Sometimes, I don’t mention his name on defense, but he does what he needs to do and he works, so kudos on that part of it too.”
Hunter Geer was 6-for-7 shooting and scored 13 points.
“Coming in we knew we had to shut down (Smith and Whiteman) and when we did that, everything started to click and in the second half,” said Geer, who scored nine points in the second half. “We had it figured it out in the second half, getting rebounds, getting it out and running.”
Zuke Smith, who scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds against the Raiders last year, led Kane (8-6) with 13 points and six rebounds. Carson Whiteman, the team’s leading scorer at 15.8 points per game going in, scored 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
“I thought Griffin (Ruhlman) helped set the tone early, basically taking care of (Smith) and saying that he was going to fight him inside and do what he had to do down there,” said Park of his junior forward who had two points and three rebounds. “
The Raiders’ lead stretched to as many as 15 in the second quarter at 26-11 and 33-18 just before Kane cut it to 33-21 with a 3-pointer 13 seconds before halftime.
Whiteman’s 3-pointer got the Wolves within single digits at 33-24 in the opening minute of the third quarter but got no closer. A Raiders 10-0 run got it back to 19 points at 45-26. Lauer’s fourth and final three pushed it to 50-29 just before the third-quarter buzzer.
Miner’s basket at the 7:08 mark of the fourth gave the Raiders their largest lead at 55-29.