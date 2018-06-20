BROOKVILLE — As part of the Laurel Festival schedule for the first time and in conjunction with Brookville Area Little League, there will be a Home Run Derby at the Little League complex Zufall Field and McKinley Field.
While plans haven’t been totally solidified, registration is $5 per child and contestants can sign up from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Laurel Festival Tent at Zufall Field. Each child receives a ticket with age group listed and the contests begin at 1 p.m.
For ages 8 to 10, it will be a hitting challenge at Kirby Field at the complex where each batter gets 10 pitches and scores points by hitting over lines drawn on the field.
For ages 11-12, it’ll be 10 pitches per player with points scored only on home runs at Zufall Field. Players can use any bat while hitting off a pitching machine.
A derby is also planned for 13-to-16-year-olds at the same time at nearby McKinley Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.