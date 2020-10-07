If there is a District 9 football playoff — many weren’t sure we could get there — the Brookville Raiders are in. And so are the Central Clarion County Wildcats for that matter.
Last week’s announcement of the playoff setup finally confirmed what appeared to be in the works. Rather than a championship-only bracket in the four classes that D9 has football teams — Class 1A through 4A — it’ll be a semifinal, or four-team, setup in all but Class 4A which is a sub-regional situation that will only advance two the postseason.
With that, D9 declared that in Class 2A, three teams from the Southern Region — Brookville (4-0), Central Clarion (3-1), Karns City (3-1), Moniteau (1-3) and Brockway (1-3) — and one of the two Intermediate 9 Unit “Bubble” Class 2A teams, either Ridgway (2-1) or Kane (1-2) will make up the bracket. Seeding, of course, remains to be done after completion of the regular season in two weeks.
Yep, two weeks. The Raiders and Wildcats have two more games before the postseason begins the weekend of Oct. 23-24 very likely at the higher seeded team. Friday night, the Raiders host winless Punxsutawney for Homecoming while the Wildcats visit Karns City in a key seeding game. Next week, the Raiders travel to DuBois while Central Clarion visits Punxsutawney. Both of those games are rematches of the season openers.
In Class 1A, two teams from each region advances to the semifinal round. In the South, it’ll be two of a trio of teams including Redbank Valley (3-0), Union/A-C Valley (3-1) and Keystone (3-1). This Friday’s Redbank Valley at Keystone matchup will help sort that race. In the North, bank on Coudersport and Smethport advancing. Both teams are 3-0 and meet next week in Coudersport.
Class 3A is also a sub-regional setup with a D9 Championship set for Oct. 23-24. That’ll most certainly be St. Marys (3-0) and Clearfield (2-0) since the only other district team is the winless Chucks. The D9 champ then plays the District 5 champion Oct. 30-31 for a spot in the state playoffs against the District 6 champion Nov. 6-7.
In Class 4A, only two teams out of a sub-regional with districts 6, 8 and 9 qualify for a final the weekend of Oct. 30-31. DuBois (1-3) and Bradford (0-3) are the lone D9 teams competing for a spot with Bellefonte (0-3), Johnstown (0-4), Juniata (1-1) of District 6, and Carrick (0-2) and University Prep (1-1). So that race among a field with a combined 3-17 record might be interesting.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s games:
Punxsutawney (0-4)
at Brookville (4-0)
It’s Homecoming and the Route 36 Trophy game for the Raiders, who take on a struggling Chucks team that’s lost 20 straight games and has been outscored 136-20 so far including two straight shutout losses. Last week, the Chucks were blasted 49-0 by a Karns City team that was coming off a 44-0 loss to Brookville.
The Raiders and Chucks played their lone scrimmage against each other in the preseason as Alan Nichol returned to take over a Punxsutawney team he coached from 2009-14.
The Chucks average 191 yards per game offensively, although they’ve gained just 234 yards overall in their shutout losses the past two weeks to DuBois and Karns City. Quarterback Kameron Falgout (26-for-56, 245 yards, 2 TDs, 6 Ints.) is still the team’s leading rusher with 194 yards on 45 attempts. Zeke Bennett is their top back with 192 yards on 72 carries.
Bennett (13-117) and Alex Phillips (12-125) are Falgout’s top receiving targets.
The Chucks, naturally, give up a ton of yards, 357 per game before the loss to Karns City. That doesn’t bode well for their trip to Brookville to play a Raiders team that’s putting up 45.5 points and 447 yards per game offensively.
Senior quarterback Jack Krug (90-for-131, 1,242 yards, 18 TDs, 2 Ints.) leads the way. He moved into a tie for second place with Brockway’s Derek Buganza in career TD passes on the D9 all-time list with 95. Only Port Allegany’s Matt Bodamer’s 137 is higher.
Krug also moved into the 7,000-yard passing club and passed Clearfield’s Isaac Rumery into the No. 5 spot on the all-time list with 7,235. He’s 705 yards behind DuBois’ No. 4 passer Gabe French.
Five Raiders have catches, four of them with at least one TD — Brayden Kunselman (24-406, 7 TDs), Kyle MacBeth (23-327, 4 TDs), Robert Keth (19-247, 4 TDs), Ryan Daisley (18-183) and Braiden Davis (9-90, 3 TDs)
Krug has also rushed for 115 yards on 32 carries. He’s third on the team behind Davis (30-157, 1 TD) and MacBeth (14-144, 1 TD). Keth (16-74, 4 TDs) leads the team in rushing TDs.
The Raiders have surrendered 217 yards per game defensively and last week’s 276-yard rushing effort by Moniteau probably stung a little, but the Raiders have a plus-7 (10-takeaways, 3 giveaways) turnover ratio for the season. Much of that could be credited to their six interceptions against Karns City.
Keth (35), Nathan Taylor (33), Elliot Park (30) and Kunselman (23), who returned a fumble for a touchdown last week, are the team’s top tacklers.
The Raiders and Chucks meet for the 46th time with the Chucks holding a 26-18-1 advantage. The Raiders have won 18 of 27 meetings since the series was re-started in 1993. The teams have split their last 12 games, the Raiders winning 38-6 in Punxsutawney last year.
Central Clarion (3-1)
at Karns City (3-1)
The Wildcats head to Karns City to face a Gremlins team that bounced back from their 44-0 loss to the Raiders with a 49-0 rout of Punxsutawney.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats had their hands full in a 15-7 win over DuBois, which Karns City hammered 55-14 two weeks ago. The Wildcats routed Punxsutawney, 42-6, in their opener before losing 49-30 to Brookville. Both teams also beat Moniteau, the Wildcats 46-14 and the Gremlins 31-8.
So how this one goes is anyone’s guess. The Wildcats will certainly need to stop the Gremlins’ running game which accounts for almost all of their offense.
In last week’s win over the Chucks, the Gremlins got two TDs apiece from Cole Coon, Nate Garing and Micah Rupp. Coon’s were short runs, Garing had a 40-yard interception return and Rupp caught a TD pass from quarterback Eric Booher and ran 53 yards for another TD.
The Wildcats enter the week averaging a healthy 417 yards of offense and 33.3 points per game even after last week’s struggle with the Beavers. Quarterback Cal German 61-for-115, 1,148 yards, 14 TDs, 3 Ints.) runs the passing game, his top receivers Ethan Burford (20-551, 6 TDs) and Cutter Boggess (23-337, 4 TDs).
Both German and Burford have reached or are close to reaching milestones. German, with 53 career TD passes, has 3,820 career passing yards as he nears the 4,000 mark while Burford went over 2,000 career receiving yards. He sits at 2,019 with 78 catches and 29 TDs.
Breckin Rex (33-237, 1 TD) and Boggess (25-182, 3 TDs) lead the Wildcats running game.